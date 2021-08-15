Viral Sensation Makayla Culpepper Is Shadow Banned From TikTok — Here's Why

One of the most recent TikTok trends called " Alabama Rush " TikTok features a look inside sorority rush week at the University of Alabama and elsewhere. Early into the trend, a TikTok user named Makayla Culpepper started a trend showcasing what outfits she would be wearing to each sorority rush event. After going viral with others re-creating her videos, Makayla is a certified internet star.

However, Makayla has also been banned by TikTok from posting further videos. Why is she banned from TikTok? Here's everything we know about the situation.

Makayla's videos may have been flagged when people accused her of black fishing.

Makayla's TikTok handle is @whatwouldjimmybuffettdo, and she recently updated her bio to read, "Blocked from posting so I can’t update, also shadow banned." Many are confused about the reasoning behind her blocking because her videos have been harmless fun outfit posting, but briefly, in one video, she mentions that people have been trying to "cancel" her for using a tanning bed.

@whatwouldjimmybuffettdo thx everyone who helped me pick out my outfit last night if u want to again make sure ur following w notifications on i’ll be doing it again tonight ♬ original sound - makayla :)) Source: TikTok

"I just want to clarify I am mixed, so to everyone trying to cancel me for going to the tanning bed and being this dark is kinda dumb," Makayla begins her video, but seemingly this was not enough for some users. Internet rumor claims that not only was Makayla banned from TikTok for seemingly no reason, she was also accused of faking her Southern accent.

Additionally, while unconfirmed, the internet was wild with rumors that Makayla had been dropped from all the sororities she rushed, likely in response to the TikTok drama.

Thankfully, Makayla posted on her Instagram story on Aug. 15, 2021, to explain that she will be allowed back on the platform "tonight" and has a draft already prepared to explain the reasons for her shadow-banning. Her "ootd" or Outfit of the Day TikToks from rush have garnered an average of 1 million views per video, and people are clearly loving the looks.

At one point prior to her ban, Makayla even let her followers pick out what she should wear for "Sisterhood" day, shouting them out in her caption. "Thanks everyone who helped me pick out my outfit last night. If you want to again, make sure you're following with notifications on, I’ll be doing it again tonight."

Fans from TikTok have flooded Makayla's Instagram comments with words of support after realizing she had been banned, despite the fact Makayla's last post is from over a year ago. "JUSTICE FOR MAKAYLA!" One user proclaimed. Another user wrote, "School starts the 18, those houses will be burned by noon. You deserved better queen. It’s giving jealousy and racism." This alludes to the fact that Makayla has seemingly been removed from her rushes for no reason.