Musician and 'School of Rock' Star Kevin Clark Has Died Aged 32

Musician and 'School of Rock' Star Kevin Clark Has Died Aged 32By Leila Kozma
May. 27 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Actor and musician Kevin Clark has tragically died aged 32 following an accident that took place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Avondale area of Chicago.
Kevin skyrocketed to fame with his role as Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 comedy musical, School of Rock. As a musician, he played with bands like Dreadwolf, Funk It Let's Jam, and, most recently, Jess Bess & The Intentions.
So, what happened to Kevin? What was his cause of death?
Kevin Clark's death left 'School of Rock' fans heartbroken.
As a crash report cited by the Chicago Tribune states, the musician was cycling through the intersection of Logan Boulevard and North Western Avenue in Chicago on a red light when a 20-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him at around 1.20 a.m. CST on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Kevin was taken to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 2.04 a.m CST. Here's what you should know about the cause of death.
The Cook County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was blunt force injury. Kevin lost his life less than two hours after the accident took place. The 20-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata was issued citations. No arrests were made.
A notoriously dangerous place for cyclists and pedestrians, the intersection of Logan Boulevard and North Western Avenue has seen more than 48 pedestrian crashes, 70 cyclist crashes, and 1700 car crashes, per WBBM-TV.
Kevin took up an interest in music way before he appeared in 'School of Rock.'
A lifelong music lover, Kevin received his first-ever drum kit aged 3. He started taking private lessons aged 5, and in no time, was ready to conquer the entertainment industry and beyond.
"My mom brought home the drums because she was sick of me banging on pots and pans," Kevin said, as per Chicago Tribune. "But I truly believe I was drumming from the womb, kicking the double bass with my feet."
Kevin was cast in School of Rock aged 12, thanks, in part, to his infectious enthusiasm.
"He just kind of shined," Kevin's mom, Allison Clark, described Kevin's first audition for the movie.
On the big day of the tryouts, Kevin ended up playing "Iron Man" with Joey Gaydos Jr., who played Zack "Zack-Attack" Mooneyham in School of Rock.
Becoming a musician was Kevin's priority, Allison told Chicago Tribune.
After School of Rock, Kevin went on to play with bands like the Robbie Gold Band, Dreadwolf, and Funk It Let's Jam. His latest music group, Jess Bess & The Intentions, performed their first-ever live gig on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Legendary Wooden Nickel in Highwood, Ill.
"He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we're going to make it. You're my musical family — my family — and we're all going to make it," Allison said to the Chicago Sun-Times.
"Beautiful soul. So many great memories," wrote 'School of Rock' actor Jack Black.
Jack offered his condolences on Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community," Jack wrote.
"Love you forever, Spaz. I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy," tweeted Rivkah Reyes, the actress who played Katie in School of Rock.