Musician and 'School of Rock' Star Kevin Clark Has Died Aged 32

Actor and musician Kevin Clark has tragically died aged 32 following an accident that took place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Avondale area of Chicago.

Kevin skyrocketed to fame with his role as Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 comedy musical, School of Rock. As a musician, he played with bands like Dreadwolf, Funk It Let's Jam, and, most recently, Jess Bess & The Intentions.

So, what happened to Kevin? What was his cause of death?