Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kevin Sullivan's Ex-Wife Nancy Benoit Was Murdered by Her Husband in 2007 Kevin and Nancy were an iconic wrestling duo. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 9 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@Nancy_benoit_tribute

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Fans of pro wrestling were devastated to learn of the passing of WCW icon Kevin Sullivan on Aug. 9, 2024. His death followed an unfortunate accident at an autograph signing in Florida of which few details were ever officially shared. As fans mourn the wrestling world's loss, many are taking a look back into his past.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from his cultish persona in the ring, Kevin was also known for his high profile and iconic relationship with Nancy Benoit, who was known as the "Fallen Angel" before her tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Sullivan was married to Nancy Benoit for almost 10 years.

Kevin's first and only wife was Nancy Benoit (née Toffoloni), whom he met on a photoshoot for Sports Review Wrestling. At the time, Nancy was a young model who appeared on multiple wrestling magazines and attended multiple matches to hand out flyers. A few months after meeting, Kevin asked Nancy to become his on-air valet, and she became known as the "Fallen Angel."

The two married in 1985, and it was Nancy's second marriage. The two became an iconic wrestling duo, being inseparable for public appearances, promotion tours, and even in the actual ring. She was the perfect complement to Kevin's cult-leader persona, acting as one of his Satanist followers.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things weren't all good. Toward the end of their marriage, it became known that Nancy was having an affair with fellow wrestler Chris Benoit. Kevin and Nancy divorced in 1997, and Nancy and Chris became married soon after. She managed his wrestling career, and the two had a son, Daniel Benoit, in 2000. Sadly, seven years later, Chris reportedly murdered Nancy and Daniel at their home in Fayetteville, Ga. before taking his own life. Their bodies were found during a wellness check requested by Benoit's boss at the time.

Kevin was never remarried, though he was in a long-term relationship with partner Linda Sullivan at the time of his death. The two began dating in 1997 after his divorce from Nancy.