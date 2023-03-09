Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Kid Accidentally Breaks Screen Door, Packs His Bags to Leave House to Avoid Mom’s Wrath By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:23 a.m. ET

When you're a kid, it feels like Judgment Day whenever you have to break the bad news to your parents, especially if that bad news involves you, and double especially if you're the one who is behind that bad news.

Article continues below advertisement

This is probably why so many people are cracking up at this viral throwback video that's currently trending on TikTok that shows a young man who effectively snitched on himself after accidentally shooting his BB gun at the glass screen door in his house. He called his mother to let him know what happened and he was so scared of her reaction that he literally packed his bags and started walking down the road.

The entire time someone else, presumably someone close to the family, records his interaction. In the video, the child's anxiety, fear, and worry are recorded, along with the impending sense of doom that his siblings are feeling secondhand as they watch, largely in silence, their sibling tell his mother what happened in a clip originally uploaded by Harold Hilton Jr. on Twitter,

Article continues below advertisement

just watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/kiHJ60WgQg — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @HaroldHilton22

"Bro do you understand what your Mama about to do to you?" Harold says to the young man as he paces around the house looking for a phone to call his mother and let her know what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where is my phone?" the young man asks as he looks around the house. The clip then cuts to him holding the device up to his ear, waiting until his mother answers. "Bro so scared he's about to snitch on himself," the same person off-cameras says.

Article continues below advertisement

POST INTERVIEW: Rome pic.twitter.com/ryqDtq5YvF — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

"Mommy," the kid says as the recorder laughs. "When I was shooting the BB gun I accidentally shot the window, it accidentally hit the glass door. And all the glass fell," he has a look of deep concern on his eyes, as he brows furrow when he relays the information.

Article continues below advertisement

Post Interview: Lundon pic.twitter.com/e9e1xlXxDs — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

His mother says something to him that's not discernible, to which he replies, "Yes...the screen door." The video then cuts to an older child in the house who has the same phone up to his ear, a woman's voice can be heard talking to him on the other line.

Article continues below advertisement

About time you gave this a title:



“The Trial Of ROME” 😂😂😂 — Khalid (@khalidmovic) April 28, 2019 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

Other people in the house see the mess that was created by the errant BB gun shot, and they watch the young man, who we learn in the video is named Rome, grab a broom and clean up the shattered glass on the home's front porch.

Article continues below advertisement

bro grandma just dropped him back off — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 6, 2018 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

After cleaning up the majority of the mess, Rome can then be seen packing a bag with clothes in a room. Harold then asks him, "What you doing Rome?" "I'm packing," he says. "Why?" the recorder asks. "I can't do it," Rome replies. "Do what?" "I can't take it," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Post Interview: Me (the voice behind the camera) pic.twitter.com/DDUS7YO148 — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

The next clip is of Rome walking away from the house and down the road. He shouts, "I'm not coming back!" "Rome, come back bro!" the recorder shouts as the child looks back but still continues walking, his luggage trailing behind him.

Article continues below advertisement

Post Interview: Tywain pic.twitter.com/eWro67CBc5 — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @haroldhilton22

The recorder then sweeps up the rest of the glass but reveals that the young man just pushed it off of the porch instead of into a dust pan in order to properly throw away. The clip closes out with the sun shining, something that the person who posted the video says was a sign that the little man may have some hope.

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up clip, it appears that Rome did manage to make it back home, and Harold recorded the young man's mother's reaction after she arrived back home.

i didn’t record my mans getting beat but here is part 2 pic.twitter.com/VSQNpuVm7D — Harold Hilton Jr. (@HaroldHilton22) January 4, 2018 Source: Twitter | @HaroldHilton22