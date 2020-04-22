Here's Who Kills the Mom on Lifetime's 'A Killer Among Us'

No one does melodrama like the team behind every Lifetime movie ever. Based on real people and ripped-from-the-headlines stories, these movies always pack a punch and their basis in real life makes them all the more addictive.

This 2012 movie, which is inspired by a true story, follows the journey of Alex, a young woman trying to find out who murdered her mom with the help of a police detective using unconventional methods.

Recent reruns of the Lifetime original A Killer Among Us show that the network knows what it’s doing and has been doing it well for years.

Keep reading for A Killer Among Us spoilers and details about its crazy ending…

However, what begins as a simple murder mystery soon devolves into something more complicated and shocking than anything Alex can imagine. And with so many twists and turns throughout the movie, viewers want to know exactly what happens at the end of the movie.

What happens in 'A Killer Among Us'? *SPOILERS!*

A Killer Among Us begins with the shocking death of Helen Carleton, a young mother-of-three who is murdered, execution-style, outside of her pet store. After her shocking death, Helen’s daughter Alex has to step up to take care of the family left behind. Alex takes on more of a mother role to her two siblings and also helps out her father, Nick, in whatever ways she can.

However, with no leads and a case getting colder by the day, the police close the unsolved murder investigation just a few months later. While this doesn’t sit well with Alex, she’s in luck. Detective Joe Moran isn’t ready to give up on the case and he continues to unofficially investigate the person he believes killed Helen, her husband Nick.

Source: lifetime

Detective Moran uses unorthodox methods to find the killer, namely by enlisting the help of his murder victim’s daughter. Not only is this unusual, but it’s also illegal since Alex is still a minor but she’s willing to do anything to catch her mother’s killer and that suits Detective Moran just fine.