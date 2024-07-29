Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Influencer Kim Muniz Calls Out "Childhood Celeb" Husband in Explosive TikTok — Is It Jerome Jones? "You're not ready for this one," Kim says at the start of her story. By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 29 2024, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@officialkiimmuniz

There's some drama going down on TikTok, this time involving entrepreneur/influencer Kim Muniz and her alleged (ex?) husband, rapper Jerome Jones.

So what is going on, and what did Kim say about her ex? Plus, what is there to know about Jerome? Get comfortable as we break down the situation...

Kim Muniz's TikTok video about her husband went viral.

In a video that she captioned "Single mom of 4 surviving," Kim is seen sitting in her car, holding her hands up. "You're not ready for this one," she says. "Put a finger down if you married a childhood celebrity/entertainer and you lived a very comfortable life. You end up having a bunch of babies. Then you randomly tank financially one year because he didn't get paid off of one project so you end up losing [your] house, car, storage, everything you ever owned, collected, ever."

"Then you pack up your family because that's your only option. You move to your home state, launch a business, work 12-15 hour days, six months pregnant," she goes on. "You end up having your baby, going back to work four days postpartum because you have no other choice, all to find out a couple months later that he had been having affairs, paying for their bills, and that's why you tank financially."

"So then he leaves, goes back to Los Angeles," she continues. "So then you say 'well, I have no other option but to go back too,' so you pack up your little car and your kids and pray and hope that God can provide a house and financial stability." As the video closes out, Kim puts a finger down.

Online sleuths figured out Kim Muniz was allegedly referring to Jerome Jones, aka Young Rome.

Though there was initially some confusion in the comments section, in which some people mistakenly thought Kim might be talking about childhood actor Frankie Muniz of Malcolm in the Middle fame (since Kim and Frankie have the same last name, after all), folks quickly claimed that Kim was actually talking about Jerome Jones.

"Just go to her IG and then go to her tags and yes it’s low down dirty Jerome Jones," one person commented. It's unclear which page/tags the user is referring to, but it looks like the only currently active IG page for Kim is @officialkiimm. There's also a 2019 photo of Kim and Jerome on Jerome's IG, in which he tags her.

Jerome is a rapper who is better known by his stage names Romeo or Young Rome, and is a founding member of the R&B group Immature/IMx. He went solo in 2004 under the name Young Rome and released an album called Food for Thought that same year.