Frankie Muniz Was Inspired to Launch His Racing Career After His Son Was Born "I want [Mauz] to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about," Frankie Muniz said. By Alex West Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:14 p.m. ET

Multitalented star Frankie Muniz is known for his many roles over the years from acting to his most recent endeavor as a race car driver. However, perhaps the most important hat he wears is that of a father.

Frankie saw breakthrough fame as Malcolm in the hit family sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He spent his years after picking up a handful of other roles and he even briefly explored the music industry. Keep reading for details on Frankie's son.



Does Frankie Muniz have children?

Amid all of Frankie's career success, he still found time to find love. Frankie eloped with Paige Price in 2019 with an official ceremony following in 2020 and, while he didn't necessarily settle down, the pair welcomed their first child in 2021.

Their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, was introduced to the world months before he was born. In September 2020, the couple announced Paige's pregnancy on their YouTube channel.

"While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Frankie said.

Both Frankie and Paige explained how excited they were to soon have the little one in their life, especially since Paige was candid about her struggles getting pregnant. So, when she was confirmed to have conceived, they "were both in a state of disbelief."

By March 2021, the pair were able to cradle their bundle of joy in their arms. "I love him so much. I love my wife so much," Frankie said in an Instagram video while he held Mauz.

Paige also explained the meaning behind their baby's name. Mauz is a name that comes from Hebrew's Mauzzim or Moazim which means "God of Fortress." In the Bible, it typically is thought to moreso mean "God's Protector." She added, “Mauz, means: a place or means of safety, or protection.”

Mauz faced medical complications in early 2023. Vaguely, Frankie explained on Twitter that the family went through three emergency room visits in two days.

"Little Mauz got transferred to a different hospital via ambulance where they are running a bunch of tests. Hoping to have an answer soon," Frankie wrote later in an update to fans.

The family didn't specify many of the details surrounding their child's medical scare, but Frankie did add that the "real scare" put Mauz in the hospital for a few days. “I’m grateful for the information we found out to be able to give him everything he needs to move forward," he wrote.

Frankie got into racecar driving after his son was born.

Frankie was also inspired to try out racecar driving when his son was born. He explained to PEOPLE that it was something he was passionately thinking about for a while. "I want [Mauz] to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about," he said.