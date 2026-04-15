King Harris Faces New Legal Trouble In Georgia Traffic Stop, Weeks After 50 Cent Beef T.I. attempted to get a hold of the situation and understand why King was going to jail. Despite his best attempt, he was taken to jail. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 15 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: INSTAGRAM King Harris SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@THE_NEXT_KING10

Rapper T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' son, King Harris, was arrested by cops in Georgia on speeding and substance possession charges. He was released just hours later. Harris faces multiple charges, including possession of a Schedule II substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding at least 24 mph over the limit, and a seat belt violation, USA TODAY reported.

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This is not the first time the young rapper has had trouble with the law. In October 2024, Harris was arrested in Dunwoody, Georgia, after he nearly ran over a police officer while exiting a gas station. According to the police, Harris smelled of weed and had a gun in his possession.

Source: INSTAGRAM King Harris SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@THE_NEXT_KING10

Additionally, he faced speeding charges back in 2022, along with charges of driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs. An arrest warrant was out for him after he failed to appear in court. Those charges were dropped later.

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T.I. Comes to Son King Harris' Rescue After the Young Rapper Was Arrested in Georgia

Police arrested the 21-year-old rapper in Gwinnett County on April 12, after a traffic stop. The cops interrogated him about why he was driving so early in the morning. Even after officers told him that he was driving “75 in a 45,” and tried to distance him from a firearm that was in the vehicle, the rapper refused to leave the driver’s side. After making calls to his lawyer and arguing with the police, King was taken into custody.

He was then booked around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. However, the same morning at around 8 a.m. the same morning, he was released on bond. The booking photo of the rapper has surfaced online, where he can be seen wearing a yellow Pikachu-themed onesie. On Monday, the day after his arrest, Harris, who also goes by the name Kid Saiyan, posted a video on social media where he is sitting in a go-kart in Tokyo, jamming to his own song "Made Man."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram King Harris slams police after being released SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@THE_NEXT_KING10

In the caption of the video, he clarified that he was in Japan right before his arrest. The caption read, "Living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo, then come back to ATL and team rocket catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night.” He referred to the police as Team Rocket, the villain trio in the widely popular Japanese animated series "Pokémon."

Multiple insider sources claim that Harris’ relationship with his parents had strained in recent years. He is among the seven children T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris share. During an Atlanta Falcons game in November 2023, the father and son duo got into a heated argument after Harris told his fans on Instagram live that he was raised by his grandmother and not his father.

King Harris Arrested for Drug Possession While Wearing Pokémon Onesie, See Pics https://t.co/1Rm0dFllAm pic.twitter.com/BEM6BYGhuS — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2026 Source: X King Harris arrested SOURCE: X/@TMZ