Though that was the end of the story for the initial release, the DLC for III (and subsequent rhythm game, Melody of Memory) revealed more. As Sora's friends search for him throughout every conceivable world, they come no closer to finding him. The Fairy Godmother from Cinderella then suggests that if he is not in their own reality, perhaps he is in another one.

Meanwhile, Sora finds himself facing off against a mysterious man named Yozora, who vows to "save Sora" despite attacking him on sight.