The Not So "Simple and Clean" Chronological Order of 'Kingdom Hearts' Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Kingdom Hearts series.

If you're a Kingdom Hearts fan, then you know we've had it surprisingly well as of late. Between Sora making it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the series' upcoming 20th anniversary event, the 13-year wait for Kingdom Hearts III seems like a distant memory.

Then, of course, there's the re-release of the whole series on the Nintendo Switch.