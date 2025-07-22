Social Media Thinks Amy Bradley’s Cruise Director Kirk Detweiler Knows More About Her Case "I guarantee there's some more skeletons in his closet; I.E., missing people." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 22 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The chilling disappearance of Amy Bradley received more attention following Netflix's three-part true crime docuseries, Amy Bradley Is Missing. Bradley, a 23-year-old LGBTQ+ woman, went missing in March 1998 while attending a cruise with her family on the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas. She was last seen en route to Curaçao, but despite several witnesses claiming they've seen her over the years, she has never been officially found.

Amy Bradley Is Missing featured interviews with Bradley's mother, Iva Bradley, her father, Ron Bradley, and her brother, Brad Bradley, all of whom attended the cruise with her. Her close friends were also interviewed, as were several of Royal Caribbean's staff members who were on the ship when Bradley went missing. One person many viewers wanted to know more about was the Rhapsody of the Seas' cruise director, Kirk Detweiler.

Detweiler stood out in the series for making several remarks about Bradley's disappearance that were perceived as cold. Since then, some have questioned his involvement in the case.

Who is Amy Bradley's cruise director, Kirk Detweiler?

Detweiler shared in Amy Bradley Is Missing that he had been in the cruise industry since the 1980s. He spent most of his career with Royal Caribbean as a cruise director for many of the ship's voyages. During his interview on the docuseries, Detweiler recalled the moment he was notified of Bradley's disappearance. "The hotel director kind of debriefed me, ‘Oh, this girl’s missing,"’ he stated. "But at the time, I still had to make the clearance announcement.”

Detweiler defended his decision to follow Royal's protocols for him to keep the cruise's guests away from the details of Bradley's case and continue with business as usual while her family begged the crew to "Stop everything." "We're not gonna stop everybody's cruise because there was a missing girl," he explained in the series. "That's one family's unfortunate incident. We still had 2400 people who paid a lot of money. And as cold as that sounds, that's the reality."

Following his time on Amy Bradley Is Missing, viewers of the docuseries wondered if his seemingly callous approach to Bradley's case could've been deeper. Influencer Anthony Sokolowski was one of the people questioning his motive, stating he felt Royal Caribbean should've investigated any possible role he had in her disappearance.

"If I were Royal Caribbean, I would look into this guy myself," Sokolowski said in his post. "I would do my own internal investigation. Because maybe if you look back from the late '80s, where he started with the cruise line, and the years that subsequently after, I guarantee there's some more skeletons in his closet; I.E., missing people."

Where is Kirk Detweiler now?