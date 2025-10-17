KISS Band Members Now: Are They Still Rocking and Rolling All Night? Sadly, Ace Frehley passed away on Oct. 16, 2025, becoming the latest KISS member to leave us. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There’s rock and roll, and then there’s American hard rock band KISS, a group that set itself apart from all others with its sound, black and white makeup, and over-the-top outfits, becoming one of the most influential rock bands of all time. While they were at their most iconic during the 1970s and had another strong run in the late ’90s, KISS will forever go down in music history as one of the best-selling rock bands ever.

Since it’s been decades since hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” first topped the charts, a lot has changed since the peak of the band’s career. So, we’re taking a look at where all the band members are today. Sadly, some are no longer with us.

Where are the KISS band members now?

Source: Mega (L-R) Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Carr

KISS was formed in 1972 by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss joining shortly after. The band made its debut in January 1973, and it didn’t take long for them to skyrocket to fame. However, due to creative differences, Ace and Peter left the band in 1982.

They later reunited in the ’90s and went on the “Kiss Alive/Worldwide/Reunion Tour,” which became the “top-grossing act of 1996 and 1997,” according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website. But eventually, Ace and Peter left again and were replaced by Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. So, where is everyone now?

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons, the KISS bassist, is now 76 years old and still very much involved in music, taking on smaller gigs like the KISS Kruise in Vegas and making appearances here and there. He’s also enjoying life with his wife, Shannon Tweed, and their two kids, Sophie and Nick Simmons.

Paul Stanley

Like Gene, Paul Stanley is still out and about, making appearances on shows and at major events like art exhibits, and even performing at smaller gigs. But he’s also enjoying the slower pace of life with his wife, Erin Sutton, and watching their kids, Colin, 18, Sarah, 16, and Emily, 13, grow up and find their own footing in life.

Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley, who served as the lead guitarist for KISS, died on Oct. 16, 2025, at the age of 74. He had been on tour when he suffered a fall at a studio, sustaining injuries. At the beginning of October, he shared an update on Instagram announcing that he had to cancel his tour due to “ongoing medical issues,” and just weeks later, he passed away. Gene shared a heartfelt tribute to Ace on X (formerly Twitter) the day he passed.

Peter Criss

Peter Criss, now 79 years old, seems to be doing just fine these days, enjoying life with his wife and making appearances here and there. According to his official website, his last appearance was in September 2024 at the Famous Monsters Festival, so he doesn’t seem to be as active as Gene and Paul.

Eric Singer

Eric Singer, now 67 years old, seems to be less in the spotlight compared to his former bandmates but is occasionally spotted out and about, like when he visited a record store near where his mother lives in Maryville, which the store owners say he visits often.

Tommy Thayer

Tommy Thayer, now 64, is still taking on small performing gigs and appearing at signing events sporadically. He’s also involved in philanthropic work through the Thayer Family Foundation where he serves on its board, which helps fund and support “the needs of Oregon and SW Washington veterans, military personnel, and first responders,” according to the organization’s website.

Eric Carr