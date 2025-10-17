Ace Frehley's Net Worth Was Fairly Modest for a Rock Star The singer was one of the founding member's of the band, and his influence is felt all over the group's repertoire. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 17 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Show business can be more unpredictable than people think. Audiences can believe that being a rockstar is all about earning a lot of money and traveling around the world, but there are so many factors that can affect an artist's trajectory. There is no denying that Kiss is one of the most beloved rock bands of all time. The legacy of the group will be remembered forever thanks to songs such as "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Reason to Live."

Fans of Kiss continue to mourn the passing of Ace Frehley. There is no way to measure how valuable the guitarist's influence was for the entire group. Ace was a unique, creative mind who gave all of his effort to his career. What was Ace's net worth valued at? Here's what we know about how the singer's finances worked over the course of his life, and what led him to have such an amount of money when he died.

What did Ace Frehley's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ace Frehley held a net worth valued at $1 million at the time of his death. That certainly isn't the amount of money audiences would expect from someone who was famous all over the world. Kiss is one of the most successful rock bands of all time, but Ace's personal struggles led to his financial issues. The guitarist received plenty of money when the group was at the peak of its history.

Ace Frehley Musician Net worth: $1 million Ace Frehley was one of the founding members of Kiss. The guitarist and vocalist was a major influence on the group's legacy. Without what Ace had to offer, Kiss might not have become the global phenomenon that defined a generation. The singer passed away after a tragic accident that complicated his health issues. Birth name: Paul Daniel Frehley Birthplace: New York City Birthdate: April 27, 1951 Father: Carl Daniel Frehley Mother: Esther Anna

Fans of the band recall that Ace was recruited due to his unique talent and dedicated attitude, but the Celebrity Net Worth report also states that the guitarist struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction.

Kiss ended their career on their own terms.

Few musical acts get to call it a day under their own terms. Kiss was a group that knew when they wanted to step away from the stage, and they did so through an unforgettable farewell tour that captivated the hearts of their fans one last time. "The End of the Road World Tour" was a massive production. Across 250 concerts and almost five years of work, Kiss prepared a final curtain call that proved to be generational.

