Gene Simmons Survived a Major Scare in Malibu — What Happened to the Kiss Singer? The accident took place a couple of years after Kiss said goodbye thanks to the "End of the Road World Tour." By Diego Peralta Updated Oct. 9 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET

Audiences are quick to take some music legends for granted. Decades after their biggest hits took over the radio, these artists try to lead peaceful lives away from the spotlight. The fact that they remain anonymous doesn't mean that they're always safe. Accidents can happen at any moment, which is why it's important to value the time fans have left with their idols. When tragedy strikes, people are quick to point out how short life is.

The legacy of Kiss will live forever. The unforgettable rock band behind "I Was Made for Lovin' You" continues to impress new fans every year. Gene Simmons was a major force behind the creation of that legacy. In 2025, fans almost lost one of the band's most iconic members. What happened to Gene? Here's what we know about the accident that could turn into a wake-up call for the former Kiss bassist.

What happened to Gene Simmons?

According to NBC Los Angeles, Gene was involved in car accident in Malibu. The report indicates that the bassist crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway, with no lives claimed during the entire affair. The singer is safe. It's easy to understand why the accident would be a cause for concern for any Kiss fan, but Gene was thankfully OK after the crash. The artist managed to avoid other moving vehicles as he made his way towards a parked car.

There is no reason to panic. Gene's wife, Shannon Tweed, was quick to offer an explanation as to what might have caused her husband's car accident. It all comes down to a medical treatment the singer is going through. Shannon is always concerned about Gene's health. After the accident, it was revealed that the Kiss member was recovering at home, and that he changed his medications prior to the crash.

Some treatments require patients to increase their water intake. The NBC report states that Shannon mentioned that Gene doesn't like drinking water that much. The new medication, combined with the lack of water, could be what caused the bassist to pass out. Car accidents are no laughing matter. With Gene recovering at home, fans can rest assured knowing that the acclaimed musician is no longer in danger.

Gene Simmons moved on from his years as a member of Kiss.

Rock legends live forever. After five decades of using their music to express their feelings, Kiss decided that it was time to call it quits. The original members of the band wanted to go out with a bang. Some bands aren't lucky enough to get retirement tours. Fortunately, Kiss went out on their own terms. The "End of the Road World Tour" gave fans the opportunity to see the group on the stage one last time.

