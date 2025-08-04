Why Did Legendary Rock Band Kiss Wear Their Signature Makeup While Performing? The look became one of the most recognizable aspects from the band responsible for hits such as "Hard Luck Woman." By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 4 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the greatest American rock bands in the history of the genre is Kiss. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley were the original members of the group that took the world by storm thanks to their unforgettable music. Through hits such as "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You", Kiss cemented their loyal fan base who followed them across the years.

Even casual fans of Kiss will have a hard time forgetting the band's signature makeup. The iconic black-and-white personas portrayed through the makeup have been a staple of the group since it was formed. Why did the members of Kiss wear makeup when they performed in front of their audience? Here's what we know about the origin of the group's signature look.

Why did the members of Kiss wear makeup on the stage?

The reason why the members of Kiss wore makeup while performing on stage goes back to the time period in which the group was formed. According to Far Out Magazine, the "glitter scene" was in full force when Paul, Gene, Peter, and Ace decided to become a band. This movement also inspired acts such as the New York Dolls and Snyper.

The aforementioned Far Out report also recounts how Gene Simmons stated that going on stage without their iconic makeup "wouldn't have felt honest" for the members of Kiss. The rock legend went as far as to say that there's nothing wrong with musicians sporting a more traditional look during their concerts, but anything other than what Kiss became known for wouldn't have been enough for his band.

Kiss went on to have an extraordinary career. For almost 40 years, the band launched studio albums that sounded very different from one another. In the midst of recording new songs, the group took some time to perform in front of thousands of fans from different generations who dreamed of seeing them live at some point.

The signature Kiss makeup had a deeper meaning.

The makeup allowed the members of Kiss to have an impactful look when they walked on stage. When the idea of wearing makeup was merely being discussed by the band, the members of the group came up with the characters represented by their faces. The Starchild, the Demon, the Space Ace, and Catman are the names of Kiss's four original makeup designs.

Every member of the band became associated with their personal look. However, everything changed when Peter Criss decided to leave Kiss later on. According to Rolling Stone, the drummer deeply regretted not keeping the rights to his makeup look. Peter relinquished the rights when he decided that it was time for him to move on, only to realize that he actually didn't want anyone else sporting his look.