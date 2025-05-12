The Reasons Jason Newsted Left Metallica in 2001 After 15 Iconic Years "If you ask me, Metallica never deserved you." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 12 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s been nearly 40 years since Jason Newsted made his debut with hard rock legends Metallica in the fall of 1986, and the indelible mark he left as the band’s bassist still hasn’t faded. Fans continue to flood the comments of old performance clips, calling him "the best" and reminding him of just how much he’s still missed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason stepped in as a band member after the tragic death of Cliff Burton, who was killed earlier that year in a bus accident. He had some big shoes to fill, and he did a solid job. But the void he was brought in to fill may have also been one of the many factors that eventually led to his departure in 2001. So, why did Jason Newsted leave Metallica after lending his talents for nearly 15 years?

Why did Jason Newsted leave Metallica?

Source: Mega

Jason Newsted left Metallica by choice in 2001, it seems, for both personal and creative reasons. In an August 2021 interview on The Metal Hammer Podcast, he explained that he had a real passion for "wacky music," something he dabbled in on the side with his friends. But after making some music — which he saw as harmless — and presumably sharing it, word got back to the band.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s when Lars called a meeting and reminded Jason that he was in Metallica, and told him he couldn’t just leak music or send out tapes at his own discretion. Jason said he didn’t realize how political things were. To him, it was just jamming and sharing music with friends. But to the band, it was a "pretty big deal." He even admitted, "I broke down that day."

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast host brought up a question Jason had been asked years ago about whether he felt creatively satisfied in Metallica. He responded, "Nope. My stuff is too wacky now." And according to Jason, that still rings true.

While he acknowledged that the constant touring and performances can "wear on you," it was the quirky, offbeat music that kept him going, and still does. He even said that if he had only stuck with that "one-dimensional part of music," he would’ve called it quits a long time ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Newsted and Metallica are now on good terms.

While Jason's departure from Metallica undoubtedly hit the band hard, given his significant role and impact, it also created some distance between him and the members. However, Jason and Metallica are now on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2021 interview, Lars Ulrich reflected on Jason's departure, saying, "Jason is the only member of Metallica who's ever left willingly." He admitted that both he and James Hetfield initially felt some resentment toward Jason, believing that "you can only leave when we want you to leave." But he also acknowledged, "We weren’t equipped at the time to do a deep dive into why he was leaving."

Article continues below advertisement

Lars reflected on Jason's departure, explaining, "We write the songs, we make the decisions ... we do all of it ... you have no creative outlet in this band, no creative voice, and then when you go and do something that gives you satisfaction." He admitted that at the time, they didn’t fully grasp it, but now, "it makes complete sense."