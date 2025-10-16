Malcolm Brogdon Is Retiring From the NBA, but What Is His Current Net Worth? Malcolm Brogdon made more than $130 million over the course of his career. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 16 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: X/@MalcolmBrogdon7

After almost a decade in the NBA, former rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon announced that he was retiring on Oct. 15. Following the news that he was stepping away from basketball, many wanted to know more about how much Malcolm had made over the course of his career, and what his current net worth is.

Given his remarkable success on the court early in his career, Malcolm has made a substantial amount of money in the league. Here's what we know about precisely how much.



What is Malcolm Brogdon's net worth?

We don't know precisely what Malcolm's overall net worth is, but we do know that he earned more than $130 million over the course of his NBA career. Of course, Malcolm doesn't pocket all of that money. He's taxed on it, and also has to pay his representation and other people who work for him. Still, that's a substantial amount of career earnings that could reflect a net worth of anywhere between $30 and $60 million.

Malcolm Brogdon Retired basketball player Net worth: $30 Million Malcolm Brogdon is a former NBA basketball player who was named Rookie of the Year. He earned more than $130 million over the course of his nine seasons in the league, including a four-year, $85 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. While there aren't many public estimates of his net worth, his career earnings speak to his value on the court. Birthdate: Dec. 11, 1992 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Birth Name: Malcolm Moses Brogdon Father: Mitchell Gino Brogdon Sr. Mother: Jann Adams

Why did Malcolm Brogdon retire?

In a statement to ESPN, Malcolm announced that he would be stepping away from basketball. “Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” Brogdon said. “I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards."

Just in: After nine NBA seasons, New York Knicks guard Malcolm Brogdon has decided to retire from basketball, he tells ESPN. Brogdon became the 2017 Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year after being drafted No. 36 in 2016.

“I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey," his statement continued. We don't know precisely why he decided to retire at just 32 years old when many players have chosen to extend their careers much longer.

After playing just 24 games during last season, though, it seems like health might have played a role. Given his substantial career earnings, it also seems possible that Malcolm just wanted to devote the rest of his life to pursuits other than basketball, after spending decades thinking solely about the game.