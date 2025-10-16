Russell Westbrook's Net Worth Is the Result of His Lengthy NBA Career The player has been a part of the league for almost two decades, giving him the opportunity to join several teams. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 16 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There is plenty of success to be found in the NBA. Players battle all season long for the chance to win the NBA championship, but there's plenty of money involved in the industry. A single contract can change someone's life overnight. What Russell Westbrook has accomplished in almost two decades as part of the league is impressive. The athlete from Long Beach, Calif., has been a part of many teams, building a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Playing professional basketball for so long is guaranteed to generate plenty of money. Teams are willing to put it all on the line to recruit such a seasoned professional, especially with younger players attempting to make a name for themselves. Russell is here to stay. What does Russell's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the career of the NBA veteran.

What does Russell Westbrook's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Russell holds a net worth valued at $300 million. The number was calculated by taking into account the length of Russell's trajectory and the contracts that have come his way due to his talent. There is something special about the league's demand for Russell. The player's impressive stats made him one of the most demanded names in the draft during the peak of his career.

College basketball is where young players build a reputation for themselves before they are recruited by the NBA. During that stage of his career, Russell played for the UCLA Bruins. This was the athlete's first step towards glory. Making it to the NBA is any college player's dream. Russell was recruited by the Seattle Supersonics during the 2008 NBA draft. The rookie scored a triple-double during his first season with the team.

Russell Westbrook defined the next step of his NBA career.

A long career in the NBA can involve being signed by multiple teams. That is something Rusell understood very quickly, as he made his way to the Houston Rockets after more than a decade of playing for the Thunder (via ESPN). The team from Oklahoma City placed major offers to keep Russell in their ranks, but the veteran decided that it was time to move on. At one point, Russell signed a $205 million extension with the Thunder. It was biggest contract in the history of the NBA at the time.

