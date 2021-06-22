Fieldy, Korn's Bassist, Announced That He's Stepping Down From His Role in the Band

Pioneers of the nu-metal genre Korn have been at the forefront of the sound for almost three decades now. Their unique take on the musical style helped bring it to the mainstream, and they established a cult-like following that the members have enjoyed over an impressive span of time.

So, why did Fieldy decide to leave the band, will he be replaced, and what's next for Korn overall? Keep reading for all of the known details so far.

However, the band is undergoing a seriously major shake up now that it's seemingly losing one of its core members, bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu.

Does Korn have a new bassist? Fieldy said he's taking a break from the band.

The iconic bass player took to Facebook on June 21, 2021, to share the news that he would be taking a break from the band because he wants to address some "bad habits" that he has. His message, which was addressed "to all Korn fans worldwide," provided clear insight into the internal battles Fieldy has been facing as of late and his plan to combat them.

"The past six years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me," the musician shared. "It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band."

He added, "I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind and soul in a good place." To conclude, Fieldy thanked his bandmates for their "support, patience, and understanding," and said to them, "I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

There has been no word on who will actually replace Fieldy in the band's lineup while he is dealing with said "bad habits," but the band has a pretty stacked touring schedule coming up. The group has its first appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic began scheduled for July 16, 2021, in Grand Rapids, MI. Even beyond that, the group has European festival appearances set for summer 2022.