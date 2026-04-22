Kylie Jenner Under Fire as Former Staffer Alleges Abuse, ‘Belittled and Humiliated’ Vasquez has demanded a trial, and is seeking damages for her distress. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 22 2026, 5:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kyliejenner A former junior employee in Kylie Jenner's household is suing her superiors.

Kylie Jenner’s former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, is suing the star’s housekeeping staff over discrimination. Vasquez claimed that she was ‘belittled and humiliated’ during her employment with Jenner. She also claimed that she was treated with ‘hostility and exclusion’ by the superiors that she reported to, which included a woman named Elsi and the head housekeeper, Patsy.

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Source: Getty Images Kylie Jenner is not directly accused of any harassment.

As per DailyMail's exclusive, Vasquez’s claims specify that she was harassed for her beliefs, nationality, and race. She is a Salvadoran and a follower of Catholicism. In the legal paperwork that Vasquez has filed, she specified that she was told that ‘Catholics are horrible people’, while her immigration status was often a point of bullying directed at her.

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Vasquez’s Various Complaints Went Unaddressed

Vasquez listed a slew of harrowing on-goings in the house, which she alleges have caused her to develop symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. According to the paperwork that has been filed by Jenner’s former housekeeper, Vaasquez was assigned the worst tasks in the household, was excluded from the household team, and berated for her work despite following instructions.

Former housekeeper files complaint against Kylie Jenner, alleging harassment, discrimination, and a hostile work environment at her Beverly Hills and Hidden Hills homes, including humiliation, exclusion, and racist and anti-Catholic remarks before resigning in 2025.#usa #news pic.twitter.com/kWtQiYqJKx — Egiptus Entertainment LLC ® (@egiptusENT) April 21, 2026 Source: @egiptusENT An X post reporting on the issue.

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She also said that occasionally, while she was being reprimanded, supervisors would throw hangers at her. There were also demands made to inspect her cellular device, and she was accused of speaking negatively about the staff. Vasquez resigned within a year of being employed, after her complaints were not taken into consideration.

Kylie Jenner Is Not The Prime Accused In The Suit

Angelica Vasquez’s claims of ill treatment are not aimed towards the star directly. While she is listed as a defendant on the suit, Vasquez has specifically accused the superior housekeeping staff who are under the star’s employ.

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Source: Getty Images Kylie Jenner is simply named a defendant in the suit, and is on the prime accused in the situation.

Vasquez is seeking damages for emotional distress and unpaid wages. She is also seeking punitive damages for the services that she rendered. The household that was employed in, Jenner’s Hidden Hills property spoke to TMZ about the issues that they had with Vasquez during her employment. Allegedly, there were problems with her work and her attendance. There were other, unspecified workplace concerns as well.