Everything We Know About the Cast of HGTV's 'Lakefront Empire' In the Midwest, snagging a property overlooking Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks doesn't come easy or cheap. By Kelly Corbett Mar. 12 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

In HGTV's latest real estate series, Lakefront Empire, viewers get an inside look at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks' real estate game. Often referred to as the Midwest's Hamptons, this tourist destination is located between St. Louis and Kansas City and boasts more miles of shoreline than the California coast. And let's just say that the properties here are top-tier. We're talking about custom pools and hot tubs adorned with boat slips, wet bars, and double-decker water slides.

The new series follows six agents from different brokerages during the peak summertime months as they try to secure dream waterfront homes for their clients. The cast of Lakefront Empire consists of Peggy Albers, Gerardo Cornejo, brothers Jonas and Justin Farrell, Cierra Grein, and Amanda Smith. Read more about them below.

Peggy Albers

Source: Facebook / Peggy Albers

When Peggy was 30 years old, she began serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison for drug trafficking, per HGTV. She was released after 15 years and her two-year-old son Hunter, whom she left behind, had become a teenager. Post-prison, she realized real estate was her calling and made eight million dollars worth of sales her first year as an agent. Peggy is currently an agent at Albers Real Estate Advisors. You can follow her on Instagram at @teamalbers.

Gerardo Cornejo

Source: Instagram / @thecornejogroup

Gerardo and his family emigrated to the United States from El Salvador in 1990, when he was 7 years old. He grew up in California but has since relocated to Jefferson City, Mo., where he is a broker and the owner of The Cornejo Group. Gerardo is also a proud father of three. You can follow his real estate adventures on Instagram @thecornejogroup.

Jonas and Justin Farrell

Source: Instagram / @johnfarrellrealestateco Jonas Farrell (left) and Justin Farrell (right)

Brothers Jonas and Justin Farrell are seasoned real estate pros in the Lake of Ozarks area. They currently work as brokers for their family's business, John Farrell Real Estate Co. Per his bio on his family's website, Jonas earned his real estate agent's license in 1999 while attending college and worked part-time in the business while earning his degree. In 2008, he earned his broker's license. He married his wife, Nancy Farrell, in 2006, and they have two children together, Jonathan and Evan. In addition to his broker duties, he is also a salesperson for the businessmen.

Justin, on the other hand, didn't start working with his family's business until 2007. He is highly involved in the Lake of the Ozarks community and serves as the Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association president. Justin met his wife Carrie in 2009 and they married four years later in 2013. They have a daughter named Airabella. He is currently 15 years sober and met Carrie at the beginning of his sobriety journey. You can follow the brothers on Instagram at @johnfarrellrealestateco.

Cierra Grein

Cierra is a broker's associate and one half of Gibson & Grein Network. She is also a certified yoga instructor. She married her husband Chad Butler in 2023 and they are currently expecting a baby together. You can follow Cierra on Instagram at @cierragrein.

Amanda Smith