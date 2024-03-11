Home > Television > HGTV Here's When You'll Know Who Won the 2024 HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes Expect lots of coverage when it's announced, as the winner can be filmed "ambush style," according to the rules. By Sara Belcher Mar. 11 2024, Published 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Chipper Hatter via HGTV

It's not often you get the chance to win a home — but HGTV's annual Dream Home giveaway gives viewers that opportunity. The 2024 grand prize includes a home worth $2.2 million, based in Anastasia Island, Fla. HGTV showed off the new home in a special at the start of the year, detailing the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by Glenn Layton Homes, who is local to Anastasia Island.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to being an entirely new property, the home features plenty of backyard and patio space, offering views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. The inside has an open-concept living room with two-car garage, two guest suites, and plenty of pet-friendly additions so those with furry friends can move right in. The home's interior was stylized by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Those interested in potentially winning the keys to the home (as well as a new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan and $100,000 cash) had until Feb. 15 to apply online. Now that the application deadline has been closed, it's only a matter of time before the winner is announced. So who won the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Chipper Hatter via HGTV

Who won the 2024 HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes?

According to the rules for the contest, the winner of the brand new 3,300 square-foot home would be drawn on Feb. 29 — meaning the lucky winner has likely already been chosen! That said, HGTV hasn't publicly revealed who the winner of the grand prize is just yet, though the reveal is likely to be dramatic and publicized online when it's approved.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official rules on HGTV's website, the winner of the grand prize will be contacted "by (i) phone, (ii) email, (iii) in writing, or (iv) via an 'ambush style' visit by Sponsor’s representatives at the Grand Prize Winner’s home or other location between February 30, 2024 – April 30, 2024." Before you ask, no, Feb. 30 is not an actual date, so we're assuming the company meant March 1.

Article continues below advertisement

This means that it's possible the winner has already been contacted — or the company is still working on locating the winner to organize the reveal. According to the rules, the winner also has to pass a relevant background check and "sign an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability and publicity (where permitted)" within five days or receiving notice of their win. Should they not comply, HGTV will select a new winner from the pool of applicants.