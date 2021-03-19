Lali Espósito Shocked Fans With the News of Her Breakup — Is She Still Single?By Pippa Raga
Mar. 19 2021, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
As far as Spanish-language series go, Netflix's Sky Rojo is one we've been waiting for forever since it was announced.
Starring Sense8's Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Los Serrano's Verónica Sánchez, La reina soy yo's Yanis Prado, and multi-hyphenate Lali Espósito, the cast alone is reason to tune in.
But as we get to know the actors in the series, many can't help but wonder about the actress who plays Wendy and her personal life.
So, does Argentine star Lali Espósito (real name: Mariana) have a boyfriend? Keep reading for what you need to know.
Does Lali Espósito have a boyfriend?
After nearly four years as a couple, Lali and her former "absolute love," sound engineer Santiago Mocorrea, called it quits in September 2020.
The news shocked fans of the singer-songwriter, model, and actress when they read the message she tweeted from Madrid, where she was living at the time while shooting Sky Rojo.
"I want to tell you from my mouth, to avoid any misunderstandings or misinformation, that Santi and I have decided to separate," she penned in Spanish. "We love each other and respect each other deeply. This is our decision today."
Santiago himself commented a red heart on her post, and fans rushed to offer their support for the Argentine star. "We're here for you, Lala," one wrote. "We want to see you smiling always."
Quiero contarles de mi boca,para evitar cualquier mal entendido o desinformación,que con santi decidimos separarnos. Nos amamos y respetamos profundamente. Esta es nuestra decision hoy❤— Lali (@lalioficial) September 28, 2020
Back when they were celebrating their second anniversary as a couple, Lali spoke to Agarrate Catalina about her relationship with Santiago. "I feel deeply in love with him," she said. "I've been dating Santi for two years and he's my absolute love. I don't believe in 'for always', but ... I do feel deeply in love, and so does he, I trust that in this life we will end up together."
This news of their split came after she had showered him with compliments on her social media page following their third anniversary together, albeit adding, "I know social media is not 'your thing', but I wanted to share with everyone who follows me my gratitude to life for having you! I love you Santi."
All this to say, fans were absolutely not prepared for their breakup!
Is Lali Espósito dating anyone new, post-breakup?
And here's the real kicker! While Lali has publicly stated that she's now single, the Argentine blonde is rumored to be dating Sky Rojo director David Victori, whom she met while working on the Spanish Netflix series.
After photos were published of her enjoying an al-fresco meal with David and her Sky Rojo co-star Miguel Ángel Silvestre, and later, sharing a kiss with David, she sat down with Teleshow to set the record straight.
"We are friends, we are partners," she said in Spanish. "And he's the best. Of course we love each other a lot and I'm not going to hide anything... That would be stupid. We are living in the moment, with a lot of affection. But we are free people," she explained after being asked about the snaps of them kissing that were circulating on the internet.
See more of Lali in her new Netflix series, Sky Rojo.