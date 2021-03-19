Lali Espósito Shocked Fans With the News of Her Breakup — Is She Still Single?

As far as Spanish-language series go, Netflix 's Sky Rojo is one we've been waiting for forever since it was announced.

So, does Argentine star Lali Espósito (real name: Mariana) have a boyfriend? Keep reading for what you need to know.

But as we get to know the actors in the series, many can't help but wonder about the actress who plays Wendy and her personal life.

Does Lali Espósito have a boyfriend?

After nearly four years as a couple, Lali and her former "absolute love," sound engineer Santiago Mocorrea, called it quits in September 2020. The news shocked fans of the singer-songwriter, model, and actress when they read the message she tweeted from Madrid, where she was living at the time while shooting Sky Rojo.

"I want to tell you from my mouth, to avoid any misunderstandings or misinformation, that Santi and I have decided to separate," she penned in Spanish. "We love each other and respect each other deeply. This is our decision today."

Santiago himself commented a red heart on her post, and fans rushed to offer their support for the Argentine star. "We're here for you, Lala," one wrote. "We want to see you smiling always."

Quiero contarles de mi boca,para evitar cualquier mal entendido o desinformación,que con santi decidimos separarnos. Nos amamos y respetamos profundamente. Esta es nuestra decision hoy❤ — Lali (@lalioficial) September 28, 2020

Back when they were celebrating their second anniversary as a couple, Lali spoke to Agarrate Catalina about her relationship with Santiago. "I feel deeply in love with him," she said. "I've been dating Santi for two years and he's my absolute love. I don't believe in 'for always', but ... I do feel deeply in love, and so does he, I trust that in this life we will end up together."

This news of their split came after she had showered him with compliments on her social media page following their third anniversary together, albeit adding, "I know social media is not 'your thing', but I wanted to share with everyone who follows me my gratitude to life for having you! I love you Santi." All this to say, fans were absolutely not prepared for their breakup!