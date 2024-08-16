Home > Entertainment Lamorne Morris Hopes His Daughter Lily Never Loses Her Playful Spirit (EXCLUSIVE) Lamorne Morris told 'Distractify' that he hopes his nearly 4-year-old daughter, Lily, always keeps her "sense of play." By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 16 2024, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lamorne

Nearly a month after getting his first-ever Emmy nomination, Lamorne Morris let fans in on his initial reaction to the exciting news. In a heartwarming video posted via Instagram on August 15, the Fargo actor becomes emotional while talking on the phone — and his 3-year-old daughter Lily seizes the moment to playfully tease him!

As people continue to laugh at Lily's adorable antics, many of Lamorne's supporters are curious to know more about her. Fortunately, when the comedian recently sat down with Distractify to discuss his partnership with Mike's Hard Lemonade, he also briefly opened up about his daughter. Keep reading to find out what he had to say!

Lamorne Morris said he hopes his daughter always keeps her "sense of play."

For those unaware, Lamorne Morris officially became a dad on Sept. 14, 2020, with the arrival of his daughter, Lily! Since then, the New Girl star has eagerly shared photos and videos of his little girl with his social media followers.

The actor also loves bringing her along everywhere, even to work. In fact, he previously mentioned that whenever Lily gets sent home early from school, it just means more time for unforgettable fun on set!

When we caught up with Lamorne to chat about Lily, we asked him about the one lesson or value he hopes to instill in her as she grows up — and his answer is about as pure as you'd imagine! "To have fun! You know, a lot of times kids, when they're quote-unquote misbehaving or being silly, we try to course correct," Lamorne shared with Distractify. "I think it's really important to allow kids to be kids, to keep that innocence, and to allow them to grow up and remember to never lose that sense of play and your imagination."

Lamorne continued, "We tend to get bogged down by the work and by different jobs and different gigs, and we kind of lose the fun of it all. And, you know, things are supposed to be fun! We're supposed to be enjoying each other's company, even at work. So I want her to never lose that element of play."

Lamorne also shared that Lily has him completely "wrapped around her finger."

During an August 13 appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the Saturday Night actor shared his heartfelt reaction to the video of himself and Lily finding out about his very first Emmy nomination. "I think it's beneficial for young kids to understand the differences between the two, and that it's OK to cry, whether you're sad or happy," he explained.

He added, "There are times where she'll see me cry, maybe if I'm sad or because I lost someone, and she's trying to understand what that means. And, in this occasion, because I'm laughing and crying, she's confused and making fun of me."