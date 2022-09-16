Was Dentist Larry Rudolph Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife on a Tragic Safari Trip?

In 2016, Lawrence 'Larry' Rudolph traveled to Zambia on an African safari hunting trip with Bianca, his wife of 34 years. Sadly, Bianca didn't make it home from the trip alive. She died from a gunshot wound to the chest on the final day of the trip. Larry rushed to have Bianca's body cremated a few days later — something her friends said she didn't want.

While local authorities initially ruled the death an accident, prosecutors in the case alleged that Larry killed Bianca so he could collect life insurance money and run off with his mistress, Lori Milliron.