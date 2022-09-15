Tiktoker Says She Was Punched for Parking in “Reserved Spot” by Woman Who Doesn’t Own Car

"To be honest, I feel very discouraged. I got a call from the police department this morning, and they let me know that they only have the first name as 'Cookie' and the last name is unknown. Unfortunately, without a full name and date of birth, I will not be able to get a court date, a restraining order, or press charges in any way. They told me that my only other option is if I ever see her again to call 9-1-1."