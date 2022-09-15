TikToker’s Niece Ended Up in the Hospital After Attempting the Paqui One Chip Challenge
There's no shortage of "food challenge" videos on social media. From folks eating ungodly amounts of grub in one sitting, to people seeing how much of a spicy dish they can stomach before running to a tankard of cold water to calm their tastebuds, there's plenty of extreme food-related content for folks to proverbially chow down on.
One of the most prominent spicy challenges out there is one that involves a single chip produced by Paqui, a snack brand that has offerings available in retail locations all across the country. It's appropriately called "The One Chip Challenge" and features a lone, triangular piece of baked tortilla in a casket-shaped box.
The challenge flavor changes from time to time, and for 2022, thrill-seekers who want to overload their tastebuds with the company's new chip can purchase the challenge and see how they'll fare. Paqui writes: "This year's high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it'll turn your tongue BLUE!"
A TikToker has stated, however, that the challenge ended up putting their niece in the hospital.
A user on the popular social media platform who posts under the handle @angela_b157 uploaded a montage of photos showing her niece's reaction to eating the chip. In one image she can be seen crying and holding her stomach. Another image shows her in the hospital, her hands over her face as she sits upright in a hospital bed.
A caption for the post reads: "#onechipchallenge" and she posted two follow up clips further delineating the situation. One user asked what she ate, and Angela posted video of the 2022 Carolina Reaper One Chip Challenge box.
A third video shows her niece psyching herself up to finally chow down on the chip. She hammer fists her thigh and takes a bite as other people in the clip encourage her to finish it. They are recording her reaction as she does.
Shortly after eating the chip she begins walking around the room, and when she's asked how it is, she says, "It's not that bad," as she wipes her hands with what looks like a wet wipe, probably as a precaution if she were to touch her face and get any of the hot-chip dust in her eyes.
She says again, "It's not that bad but it's hot." It's evident that her tongue is blue in the video before it ends. In the comments section of the video, Angela said that the heat began to ramp up after she made that comment, and her reaction to taking The One Chip Challenge was so severe that they stopped recording her niece.
"She said it wasn’t and then the heat kicked in lol it was bad so everyone stopped recording," she wrote.
Other TikTokers chimed in. Some expressed sympathy, while others thought it was ironic that the TikToker's niece said eating it wasn't "that bad" but ultimately ended up in the hospital as a result of consuming the fiery chip.
"'It’s not that bad' *ends up at the hospital*"
"This is the 2nd video I've seen in the last 24 hours where paramedics had to be called because of this!"
"My kids literally just tried to get me to buy them one from the gas station 30 mins ago & this is first video I see…."
"And this is why I waited 7 hours to get my finger stitched back on. People filling the ER for no reason."
Others thought that the TikToker's niece ended up in the hospital because they ate an edible, and it wouldn't be the first time someone went viral for that.
"Not me thinking you ate an edible I’ve been there where I’m like lord I forgot to breathe send help!