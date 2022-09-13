Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House

This probably goes without saying, but if you're talking with someone who lost their child, then it's probably not a good idea to tell them that at least they're going to save a lot of money now that they're childless.

That's what happened in a viral Reddit blog posted by user @crispandfries on the site's AITA sub. The user wanted to know if they were in the wrong for kicking their 24-year-old sister out of their home for making insensitive remarks to a mourning father.