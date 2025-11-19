Emails Reveal Larry Summers Sought Romantic Advice From Jeffrey Epstein Yikes! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 19 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: LinkedIn/Lawrence H. Summers;Mega

Before he gained the title of convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein was a well-known financier who had relationships with some of the world’s most widely recognized figures — Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton, to name a few. When they were all mixing and mingling, it wasn’t a big deal. But after Epstein’s crimes and schemes came to light, it was, and still very much is.

In fact, anyone who has any affiliation with Epstein is getting put through the wringer for it, especially those who were close with him, like former Harvard University president Larry Summers. It has come to light that Summers and Epstein exchanged hundreds of emails and messages between 2013 and 2019, with the two still in contact just months before Epstein’s death in August 2019, per The Crimson. So ... you’re probably wondering what these emails said, huh? Here's what we know.

What exactly did Larry Summers’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein say?

Larry Summers isn’t just your average person. He was serving on OpenAI’s board up until mid-November 2025 when he resigned, and he’s also the Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus of Harvard University. He served as both Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and Barack Obama’s National Economic Council director.

So when a slew of emails was released by a House committee in November 2025, revealing he was pretty tight with Epstein, it was a big deal. The exchanges between the two included both business talk and some personal conversations here and there. In one of the more controversial emails from 2019, Summers described to Epstein his situation with a woman he was apparently seeing, calling himself “a friend without benefits.”

Larry Summers was 64 years old when he had this email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein. It truly goes to show that every human being, no matter their age, wealth and power, is secretly an insecure 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/F0zIAZnthQ — ☀️ Jon Schwarz ☀️ (@schwarz) November 12, 2025

Summers told Epstein that he had talked to the woman on the phone, but she said she would be busy. “Didn’t think I can talk tomorrow,” she told him. When he asked, “What are you up to?” her response was simply, “I’m busy.” Summers then told her “awfully coy u are” and asked, “Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming?”

She denied it and told Summers that “his schedule changed.” Summers replied, “Ok I got to go, call me when u feel like it. Tone was not of good feeling,” then added in his message to Epstein, “I didn’t want to be in a gift-giving competition while being the friend without benefits.”

Epstein responded with some romantic advice, which seems to be what Summers was seeing, saying, “She’s smart. Making you pay for past errors. Ignore the 'daddy I’m going to go out with the motorcycle guy,' you reacted well… annoyed shows caring, no whining showed strength.”

There's a lot that's unclear about the Epstein scandal, but one thing that's crystal clear is that Larry Summers does believe women are dumber than men. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 17, 2025

In another email from November 2016, the conversation shifted to business, where Summers asked Epstein who he was being set up with and made it clear he didn’t want any ties to Trump. “Spend zero effort on anything about me w Trump,” he wrote. “Seeing his approach to conflict of interest, his Putin proximity, and his mindless response on Castro death I’m best off a million miles away,” Summers said.

Epstein replied, explaining he was meeting with Karim Wade, a former Senegalese minister who at the time was living in exile. Epstein described him as “well educated and one of the most important figures in West Africa.” Summers has since said in a statement to The Crimson that his association with Epstein “was a major error of judgment.”

🚨WOW!! Larry Summers opened his class today by addressing the shame he feels because of what he did with Epstein



“Some of you will have seen my statement of regret, expressing my shame, with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein.”



They are all going down and… pic.twitter.com/b1AbZUl0Rt — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 19, 2025

Larry Summers’s net worth may take a bit of a nosedive following the release of his emails with Epstein.