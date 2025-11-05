The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Debuts Fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks The Cybertrucks have shotguns, shields, and additional battery capacity to meet the LAMPD's needs. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 5 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has a new fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks that will be used to patrol the city. According to the Associated Press, the new patrol vehicles will begin patrols in November of 2025.

The new fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks was donated by Tech billionaire Ben Horowitz, the co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Ben's wife, Felicia Horowitz, is also listed as a donor. The couple resides in Sin City, and they reportedly donated $2.7 million for the Tesla Cybertrucks, and they have also donated approximately $8 million to $9 million to the LVMPD's Project Blue Sky, the police department’s drone program.

Las Vegas police officers will patrol the city with Tesla Cybertrucks.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill says the Tesla Cybertrucks have shotguns, shields, ladders, and additional battery capacity to meet the LAMPD's needs. At least 400 police officers have been trained to drive the new patrol trucks, which will use public charging stations.

"Welcome to the future of policing,” said McMahill. "They look a little bit different than the patrol cars that we have out there, but they represent something far bigger than just a police car; they represent innovation. They represent sustainability, and they represent our continued commitment to serve this community with the best tools that we have available, safely, efficiently, and responsibly."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks includes 10 black-and-white vehicles, complete with flashing lights and sirens that are wrapped with LAMPD's logo. The vehicles are also bulletproof and cost between $80,000 and $115,000. The Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicles will also be used for barricades and shootings.

Not everyone is thrilled with the new LVMPD's patrol Cybertrucks.

The executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund, Laura Martin, says the vehicles look as though they are "designed for intimidation and not safety." "It just seems like Cybertrucks arriving on the streets of Clark County shows that Sheriff McMahill is prioritizing corporate giveaways and police militarization over real community needs," the executive director said.

Safety is another concern, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled 46,000 Cybertrucks back in March because the Cybertruck's exterior panels near the windshield sometimes detached while being driven, per Fox News. In October, more than 63,000 Cybertrucks were recalled due to excessively bright headlights that were blinding to other drivers on the road.

Robert Wicks from the LVMPD's public information office said all of the Tesla recalls will be dealt with prior to the Tesla Cybertrucks patrolling the city's streets, per Fortune. The new Tesla Cybertruck-patrol vehicles were showcased at the 2025 Best of the Badge Gala in Las Vegas on October 24. The LVMPD trucks were reportedly modified for the police fleet and do not feature self-driving capabilities.