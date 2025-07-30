Olympic Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier Died at 31, Leaving Behind a Loving Family "Farewell to a wonderful person!" By Ivy Griffith Updated July 30 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are few people who rise to the honor of becoming an Olympic athlete, and fewer still who manage to obtain medals in the quest for glory. Included in those ranks was the late Laura Dahlmeier, a German biathlete who brought home several Olympic gold medals and 15 World Championship medals throughout her impressive career.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura's path to greatness was not completely novel, because before she was standing on the winner's podium, her mom was doing the same thing. Here's what we know about the loving family that raised Laura, left behind to grieve after her tragic loss.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Laura Dahlmeier's grieving family.

Laura was fairly private in public about her life away from the spotlight. We don't know for sure if she ever married, and it seems likely that she never had kids, given what we know about the timeline of her career. Luckily, we do know some things about the parents who raised her, however.

Laura was born in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and raised by her parents, Andreas Dahlmeier and Susi Dahlmeier. According to Laura's website, Andreas runs Dahlmeier's Furniture Stores. And her mother, Susi, makes jewelry under her name, including precious gems, beaded pieces, nature-evoking charms, and corded bracelets and necklaces.

Article continues below advertisement

But Before Susi was making jewelry, she was a motorbike athlete. In 1997, she won a gold medal in a Südtirol Dolomiti Superbike championship, giving a hint of the greatness her daughter would one day enjoy.

Article continues below advertisement

When announcing Laura's tragic passing at 31 from a mountaineering accident (via USA Today), representatives for her family shared on Instagram, "Farewell to a wonderful person! Laura enriched the lives of many, including our own, with her warm and straightforward manner. She showed us that it’s worth standing up for your dreams and goals and always staying true to yourself." The statement called her loved ones "deeply grateful" for the time they shared with her.

Laura's net worth was impressive as she shifted from the Olympics to chasing clouds.

With Laura's passing, she leaves behind a grieving and loving family, an impressive athletic legacy, and an impressive financial legacy as well. Between her starring role in the Olympics and her long career as an athlete, Celebs Money estimates that she had a net worth of around $1 million. Some sites estimate as high as $2 million, or as low as $100,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Dahlmeier Olympic biathlete Net worth: $1 million Laura Dahlmeier was an Olympic medal-winning biathlete who passed away at the age of 31 from a mountaineering accident in July 2025. Birthdate: Aug. 22, 1993 Birthplace: Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany