What Country at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Is Abbreviated SUI?

If you've been tuning into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics , you have seen the abbreviations of the competing countries on the screen and, at times, on the athletes' uniforms . During the games, you've most likely has seen abbreviations like USA, CAN, GBR, and JPN, which are pretty obviously the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Japan.

For the most part, country abbreviations are easy to guess, but some are downright confusing, like ROC, for instance, which isn't even an abbreviation for an actual country. Instead, ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. That's the name under which Russian athletes now compete after the country was banned from competition due to widespread doping.

Another one that's not easy to figure out is SUI.