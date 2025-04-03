Is 'Matrix' Star Laurence Fishburne Married? Here's What We Know About His Love Life Laurence's first wife keeps a low profile, but his second wife is someone you might recognize. By Ivy Griffith Published April 3 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @charliesgirl730, MEGA

Actor and Hollywood heavyweight Laurence Fishburne is known for his skill and renown both in front of and behind the camera. With major titles like The Matrix franchise, TMNT, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Predators, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, John Wick, Transformers One, and more, he's become a familiar face on the big screen. On the small screen, he's no shrinking violet either, with ample roles and credit as an executive producer on Black-ish.

However, when it comes to his personal life, not everyone knows that the actor has been married twice. Here's what we know about his married life and the children he has from those relationships.

Source: MEGA

Is Laurence Fishburne married?

Laurence tied the knot with his first wife, actor Hajna O. Moss, in 1985. They married in New York and have two children. They split sometime in the 1990s. Hajna has almost no social media presence, giving her plenty of privacy since her divorce from Laurence. For a few years after divorcing from Hajna, Laurence dated actor Victoria Dillard.

Laurence and Victoria were an item from 1992 until 1995, at which point Laurence met the next great love of his life: actor Gina Torres. Gina, known for her roles in Firefly, I Think I Love My Wife, and Suits, started dating Laurence sometime in the late 1990s. The two kept a fairly low profile, both delighting and surprising fans when announcing they had tied the knot on Sept. 22, 2002, at the Cloisters in New York City, via Wikipedia.

They welcomed one child together and were married for 14 years. They split in 2016. Gina sent a statement to People about the divorce, saying at the time, "With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

Source: MEGA

Laurence has three kids between his two wives.

In the statement released to People, Gina added, "Happily, however, our family remains intact, and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Gina and Laurence welcomed daughter Delilah Fishburne in June 2007. The sweet little family was occasionally pictured on the red carpet together, with little Delilah matching her mom and dad. But Gina also played the loving stepmother to Laurence's other children from his marriage to ex-wife Hajna.

Source: MEGA Laurence Fishburne with his second wife Gina Torres and their daughter, Delilah

Those children, Langston (born in 1987) and Montana (born in 1991), were also often pictured alongside their father and stepmom, painting the picture of a loving blended family.

Source: MEGA Laurence Fishburne with his two children from his first marriage, pictured with second wife Gina Torres