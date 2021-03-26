The Lawn Mower Challenge on TikTok is a Great Excuse to Twerk on Camera

Twerking and TikTok go hand in hand. At least, they do now, thanks to the Lawn Mower Challenge. This one is just as much fun to do as it is to watch. There's no reason for you not to try it and become a little obsessed in the process. You might be thinking, a lawn mower? What kind of trend could that be? It might not make the most sense a first, but we're sure you'll fall in love with it.