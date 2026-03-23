Is VCU Rams Standout Lazar Djokovic Related to Legend Novak Djokovic? They’re Both Serbian Both men are from Serbia. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 23 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Standing at 6'11 and hailing from Milanovac, Serbia, Lazar Djokovic is yet another exciting future NBA prospect out of Eastern Europe. The power forward bounced around multiple universities, playing for the Xavier Musketeers in his freshman year, the College of Charleston Cougars, and currently, the VCU Rams.

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His prowess on the court has earned him a positive reputation among college ball fans, as has his last name, due to the fact that he shares it with tennis great Novak Djokovic. But are the two athletes related?

Source: MEGA

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No, Lazar Djokovic isn't related to Novak Djokovic.

While the two men hail from Serbia and are top-performing athletes in their respective sports, that's where their relationship ends. Novak was born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade, Serbia (formerly Yugoslavia, and after that Serbia and Montenegro).

He holds the distinction of being ranked as the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player in the world for a staggering 428 weeks. Furthermore, he has 40 Masters victories under his belt, along with seven year-end championships, and an Olympic Gold Medal.

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Lazar Djokovic is still early in his basketball career, but many believe the baller is NBA-bound due to his size and consistently effective play on the court. Born on April 15, 2004, he's grown to nearly 7-feet tall and currently weighs 235 pounds.

For the VCU Rams, he's averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks each game. His team shocked hoop fans in the first round of games for the 2026 March Madness tournament, knocking out North Carolina. However, they would ultimately fall to Illinois in the South.

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Djokovic left an impression on fans during VCU's contest against St. Joseph's, where he secured back-to-back highlight reel dunks in two consecutive possessions. The baller also played for Serbia during the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists each game.

Lazar Djokovic with MASSIVE dunks on back-to-back possessions. @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/U2Eg7P4S1R — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026 Source: X | @CBSSportsCBB

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Additionally, he was commended for the work he put in against North Carolina at the onset of the 2026 March Madness tournament. As LayUp Hoops wrote in this X post: "6'11 Junior, Lazar Djokovic had an important role in VCU's victory over North Carolina."

The account wrote that he clocked in 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks during the game. "Lazar is one of the most versatile forwards in the league, unstoppable in the paint, but also big threat beyond the arc. He is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and one assist per game."

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Unfortunately, Djokovic's game against Illinois prompted harsh criticism from commenters online. ESPN's stat tracker indicates that he scored two points, both of them free throws. He also had one rebound and one assist. He went 0-3 on three-point attempts and 0-6 for all field goals.

🇷🇸6'11 Junior, Lazar Djokovic (@lazardjokovic17) had an important role in VCU's victory over North Carolina:

-15 points

-5 rebounds

-2 assists

-2 blocks



Lazar is one of the most versatile forwards in the league, unstoppable in the paint, but also big threat beyond the arc. He is… pic.twitter.com/9Q6heoZxWZ — LayUp Hoops (@Layup_Scouting) March 20, 2026 Source: X | @Layup_Scouting

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Furthermore, he had one turnover in the game, and folks who saw the game weren't happy.