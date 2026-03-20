Sports Fans Want to Know Why AJ Dybantsa Choose BYU AJ is the highest-paid player in NCAA basketball. By Niko Mann Published March 20 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some basketball fans are shocked by the decision by AJ Dybantsa to attend Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. The basketball star was recruited by the BYU Cougars, and the school is not usually an attraction for the top NCAA recruits.

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AJ is the No. 1 projected pick in the 2026 NBA draft, per ESPN. He reportedly turned down several schools to attend BYU, and sports fans want to know why.

Source: mega

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Why did AJ Dybantsa choose BYU?

AJ appeared on First Take back in 2024 and revealed his reasoning for choosing BYU. He said that BYU having Kevin Young as head coach was a factor in his decision to attend the university and play for the Cougars. Kevin coached AJ's favorite NBA star, Kevin Durant. "At BYU, the whole staff from the head coach on down came from the NBA," he said. "Head coach Kevin Young coached my favorite player in KD, and coached Devin Booker. Both had a lot of good things to say about him. We watched clips of both."

"Coach Young's NBA background played a big factor in my decision," he added. "He came from the NBA. He coached NBA players. You cannot get any closer to where I want to be. ... This was a tough decision. The hardest part about the recruiting process is after every visit, you want to go to that school." AJ also noted that he wanted to prepare for entering the NBA.

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According to AJ's advisor, Leonard Armato, said that money was not a factor, per CBS Sports. AJ was reportedly asking for $5 million. "The money for every school was the same," he said. "The decision wasn't a money decision as much as it was a culture fit, a decision for the family, basketball, all those things that should be the determining factors. There was a certain money threshold, but once you got to that, it was about 'How comfortable do I feel for me as a basketball player and my family?'"

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Is AJ Dybantsa Mormon?

Many people wonder if AJ is a Mormon, given that he chose to attend BYU, and many people residing in Utah are of the Mormon faith. However, according to Desert News, AJ isn't one of them. AJ grew up in Needham, Mass. He went to an all-boys Catholic middle school, St. Sebastian's, and he played varsity basketball when he was in the eighth grade and in the ninth grade.