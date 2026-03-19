Why Does Megan Gustafson Play for Spain? How She Became Eligible to Represent The Country Megan Gustafson plays for Spain for a specific reason — but not everyone feels the same way about it. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 19 2026, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you’ve found yourself tuning into international basketball and noticed Megan Gustafson representing Spain, you aren’t alone in having questions. After all, she built her basketball career in the United States. So, seeing her in a different jersey can be a little jarring.

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So, why does Megan Gustafson play for Spain exactly? Turns out, the answer is pretty straightforward if you know the rules of international basketball. It, however, isn’t necessarily something everyone agrees with. Keep reading to better understand the rules and why some people are against it.

Source: Mega

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Why does Megan Gustafson play for Spain? Turns out, it comes down to citizenship and eligibility rules.

According to Northern News Now, Megan plays for Spain because she became a naturalized citizen. This made her eligible to represent the country in international competition. After going through a process that usually takes seven to eight months, she was granted Spanish citizenship. This allowed her to officially represent Spain.

That eligibility opens the door for her to compete in major events like the Olympics and international tournaments. In fact, she went on to represent Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she led the team in both scoring and rebounding.

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While it might seem unusual at first glance, this kind of move is actually allowed — and fairly common — under international basketball rules. Each national team is permitted to have one naturalized player on its roster, meaning someone who gained citizenship later in life. That rule helps maintain balance while still giving teams the opportunity to strengthen their roster. It’s not a free-for-all, but it does create opportunities for players like Megan to compete on a global stage.

Basketball fans have pretty mixed feelings about whether this should even be allowed.

Even with that explanation, not everyone sees it the same way. The topic comes up often in online discussions such as on Reddit, where some fans have questioned whether naturalized players change the spirit of international competition.

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Source: Mega

Some have described the system as feeling “like free agency for national teams,” while others have pointed out that it can be frustrating for players from that country who are competing for the same spot. At the same time, others push back on that idea, noting that the one-player limit helps keep things fair and prevents teams from stacking their rosters with international talent.

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From Megan’s perspective, the decision opened doors that might not have been available otherwise. Joining Spain meant becoming part of a highly competitive national team with a strong international presence.

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It also gave her the chance to compete at the highest level, including the Olympics. According to Super League Basketball, Megan has talked about playing in the Olympics as something she dreamed about but never thought possible growing up. Beyond that, her international experience has continued to grow. She’s remained a key part of Spain’s roster, including appearances in major qualifying tournaments leading up to future competitions.