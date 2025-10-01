Is the WNBA’s Napheesa Collier Married? Inside the Minnesota Lynx Star’s Family Dynamic Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is one of the league’s stars, and her home life is just as admirable as her stats. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 1 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans know the talented women of the WNBA for their game and championship-winning skills on the court, but the ladies also have very full and thriving lives at home. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is one of the league’s stars, and her home life is just as admirable as her stats.

Is the co-founder of the Unrivaled basketball league married? Let’s uncover all the details of what we know about Napheesa Collier’s personal life.

Is Napheesa Collier married?

In 2019, Napheesa got engaged to WNBA and NBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, whom she met when she was in high school, according to People. Fast forward a few years, and Alex became Napheesa's full-time trainer during her freshman year at the University of Connecticut. The couple then officially started dating when she entered her junior year of college.

"I think the most time we had spent together was really during the COVID pandemic,” she told the outlet exclusively after announcing her engagement. “It allowed us to really be together in a sense of every single day, waking up, not really knowing what was going to happen with the world in general." The couple were married three years later in October 2022 in St. Louis.

Does Napheesa have kids? She and Alex became parents before their wedding day.

Two years after their engagement in 2021, the couple discovered they were expecting their first child together, daughter Mila Sarah Bazzell, born in May 2022. "I was shocked," Alex told People at the time on learning the news he was going to be a father. "But I think we're both ready. It's a new experience for us. "We had this vision of building a family. We just didn't know when that would take place or where that would take place.”

Napheesa shared his surprise, but said that they were embracing the milestone. “Yeah, it was just obviously a surprise, but it's such a blessing. And now, it forces you to take a step back and see what's really important in your life," she said.

The Minnesota Lynx star made headlines in September 2025 when she openly criticized the leadership of the WNBA.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, during her last exit interview of the season, Napheesa didn’t mince words when she directed hard sentiments towards WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Right now, we have the worst leadership in the world,” she said, per CNN. “The real threat to our league isn’t money, it isn’t ratings, or even missed calls, or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.”

She continued, noting that the league’s issues have only increased since she was initially drafted. “Since I’ve been in the league, you’ve heard the constant concerns about officiating, and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates,” Napheesa said.

