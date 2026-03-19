Who Is Late Women's College Basketball Coach Pat Summitt's Son? Meet Tyler Summitt Pat was the head coach for the women's basketball team at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. By Niko Mann Published March 19 2026, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the late women's basketball coach, Pat Summitt, want to know more about her son, Tyler Summitt. Pat is the subject of a new documentary co-produced by her friend, Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. The documentary, Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story, premieres on Hulu on March 25. Pat died from early on set Alzheimer's disease when she was just 64 back in 2016, and Tyler shared the announcement after her tragic death.

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"Since 2011, my mother has battled her toughest opponent, early onset dementia, 'Alzheimer's Type,' and she did so with bravely fierce determination just as she did with every opponent she ever faced," he said, per ESPN. "Even though it's incredibly difficult to come to terms that she is no longer with us, we can all find peace in knowing she no longer carries the heavy burden of this disease." Tyler also coached women's basketball at Louisiana Tech before a scandal ended his time with the college.

Source: Mega

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Who is Pat Summitt's son? Meet Tyler Summitt.

Pat's son is former Louisiana Tech women's head coach Tyler Summitt. According to USA Today, a scandal ended his coaching days at the college back in 2016. Tyler resigned after having an extramarital affair with the Louisiana Tech women's basketball team's starting point guard, Brooklyn Pumroy. He divorced his wife, high school sweetheart Anne Dennis "AnDe" Ragsdal, the same year, and married Brooklyn in 2018. The couple now lives in Ohio.

"I think we really just try to keep praying for forgiveness," he said of the scandal. "We still feel the guilt." According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the couple now has three kids — Breck, Rocky, and Lakelyn. The scandal happened just before his mother died, and Tyler said he went to therapy to deal with everything. "That year is just still a blur for me," he recalled. "I saw more than one therapist just to process what was going on, whether it was Louisiana Tech or Mom passing away."

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"I regret my actions and decisions, and I hate that I hurt so many people," he added about the scandal that ended his career. “But I love Brooke. I love Breck. We love our lives." "I don’t see coaching as a career," he continued. "I used to. It used to be all I wanted to do, to be a coach for as long as I could. Not anymore." Tyler also said that the family is religious. "We do a Bible study," he added. "We call it 'faith time'."

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After Brooklyn was hired as the head coach at a high school in Ohio, she was quoted as saying her husband would be one of her assistant coaches, and Tyler's dad, R.B. Summitt, claimed the school was criticized over the association. "The high school got sorely criticized for even mentioning his name in association with a girls' high school team," he said.