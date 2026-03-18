Shaquille O'Neal Will Cover the Funeral Expenses for 12-Year-Old Jada West "This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 18 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It always tugs at the heartstrings when celebs utilize their wealth for good. Their charitable and philanthropic efforts always show us the true essence of who they are. And four-time NBA champion, host, and sports analyst, Shaquille O’Neal, is no exception.

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Fans are aware of Shaq’s big heart. The star frequently covers fans' purchases while shopping, even going so far as to buy engagement rings for strangers. However, his latest good deed has further cemented his title as a noble and kind man. The 54-year-old has decided to cover the funeral expenses for 12-year-old Jada West. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Shaquille O’Neal is paying for Jada West's funeral expenses after hearing her heartbreaking story.

Per ABC7, Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal felt a duty to extend his wealth to help a grieving family. The outlet shares that Shaq initially learned about Jada’s passing through media reports and decided to do what he does best: bless a family.

"This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media," O'Neal shared via the outlet. "As a father, my heart goes out to Jada's family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do." He continued: "Our community must surround this family with love, support, and compassion during such a painful moment."

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Police officers share that the Georgia preteen got into a fight at a bus stop with another student at an intersection near her home. After the incident, Jada reportedly collapsed in the street and was transported to the hospital, where she later died around March 12, 2026.

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Social media users are calling for the school to be held accountable.

Unfortunately, the fight between Jada and another student from Mason Creek Middle School has gone viral. The fight, which began moments after Jada and a group of students exited the bus, has prompted many questions. Social media users are wondering why the bus driver didn’t intervene.

Even worse, the attorney for Jada’s family shared with ABC7 that there were “reports of bullying” prior to the fight. However, the Douglas School District has not responded to the claims of bullying but instead alluded to taking no responsibility for the fight.

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"This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity," the school district's statement said via the outlet. Additionally, the statement described Jada as "an upbeat, kind, and vibrant student.”