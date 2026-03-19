Did Robin Roberts Play Basketball? Folks Wanna Know Amid Her Documentary About Coach Pat Summitt The documentary premieres on Hulu on March 25, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 19 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are asking if Robin Roberts played basketball amid her documentary about the late women's college basketball coach, Pat Summitt. The documentary, Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story, premieres on Hulu on March 25, 2026. The TV host shared a clip from the documentary on Good Morning America, and she added that her production company, Rock and Robin Productions, co-produced the film.

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"This morning, I am honored to show you for the first time the trailer for our upcoming documentary on legendary Hall of Fame basketball coach, my dear friend Pat Summitt," she said. "In Breaking Glass: The Pat Summit Story, co-produced by my production company, Rock and Robin Productions, we hear from the people who knew Pat best and see and hear never-before-seen moments of Pat. Take a look." So, how did she know Pat? Did Robin play college basketball?

Source: Mega

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Did Robin Roberts play college basketball?

Yes, Robin did play basketball in college. According to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Robin played basketball while a student at Southeastern Louisiana University. Not only that, she was one of her team's leading scorers of all-time with 1,446 points, as well as 1,034 rebounds. After working in Nashville, where she was awarded the “Nashville Scene” Sportscaster of the Year in 1987, she went on to work as the ESPN studio host for the NCAA Women’s Final Four from 1996 to 2002.

Robin was also named a “Louisiana Legend” by Louisiana Public Broadcasting back in 2001. In 2018, she was the recipient of the NCAA President's Gerald R. Ford Award, which honors individuals who have provided significant leadership and advocacy for college sports. Robin is also a five-time Emmy Award winner for her work at ESPN and SportsCenter, and she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2012, per ABC News.

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"I'm incredibly grateful for my experience as a student-athlete," she said in her acceptance speech. "I learned so much about myself during that time. Being a student-athlete has helped me tremendously in many aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. I'm truly honored to receive this prestigious award."

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The talented broadcaster is also a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and in 2014, Robin received the prestigious Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Robin didn't meet Pat Summitt while playing basketball. She first met the college basketball coach in 1987 after Pat won her first national championship with the University of Tennessee in Knoxville's basketball team, the Lady Vols. Robin was working in Nashville as a sports anchor, and the two women became friends.

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