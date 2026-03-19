The Price Wasn’t Right — Inside the Alleged Scandals Tied to Bob Barker So, Bob wasn't a nice guy?! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 19 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Behind the bright lights and cheering crowds, scandals were allegedly brewing behind closed doors on the set of The Price Is Right. And surprisingly, Bob Barker, the longtime host of the show, was at the center of these scandals, suggesting he wasn’t exactly the man he was made out to be.

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E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals: The Price Is Right, a two-episode segment released on March 18, 2026, explores what has been described as a toxic work environment involving Bob and the models on the show, known as Barker’s Beauties. Many have come forward to share their shocking stories about the decades-old show that placed Bob at the top from the early ’70s to the early 2000s. Here’s a rundown of the various scandals tied to the late Bob Barker on The Price Is Right.

Alleged scandals surround Bob Barker on 'The Price Is Right.'

Source: CBS

Where to start? How about racism, because yes, it was very much an issue back then. But it wasn’t as obvious until former Barker’s Beauty Kathleen Bradley shared her story in the E! documentary, describing what it was actually like behind the scenes. According to Kathleen, who was the “first permanent Black model,” per the documentary, many fans apparently weren’t happy about that and would “write negative things about [me] being on the show.”

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She also said a member of the production team tipped her off about what went down during production meetings when models weren’t present, and according to that person, the N-word was used quite frequently. As for Bob Barker, he allegedly set a limit of “two Black contestants on the show at a time,” Claudia Jordan explained in docuseries, adding that they’d look for people who fit certain stereotypes, like “the overweight Black woman” or “the extra loud, ridiculous person.”

Source: CBS Bob Barker, Holly Hallstrom, Johnny Olson, Dian Parkinson, and Janice Pennington

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Claudia added that “that was a direct order from Bob Barker,” and said producers were told to let him know the race of each contestant about to “come on down.” She even claimed, “They would have a letter ‘B’ written on the card ... It was pretty sad.” According to her, if a Black contestant tried to hug Bob Barker, “he'd kind of shrink away from them."

Bob was also allegedly having an affair with Dian Parkinson, and some things happened on set.

Bob was reportedly having an affair with her, and Dian would often go to his dressing room, and that’s where the “hanky-panky was going on,” according to Kathleen Bradley. And it seemed like the two were enjoying each other's company.

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But things reportedly took a turn when it came out that Dian had allegedly slept with Black men, something Bob apparently didn’t know or like. According to Holly Hallstrom, who said she heard this from Bob’s girlfriend at the time, “Bob has always said that Black men are the most diseased people on Earth.” After that, Bob and Dian’s relationship reportedly blew up. Dian filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual harassment, though the suit was later dropped.

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Unfortunately for Holly Hallstrom, she ended up getting pulled into the mix during the fallout from the lawsuit. She claimed she was asked to badmouth Dian, and when she refused, it ultimately cost her job.