What Happened Between Brandy and Shyne? The Vocal Bible Is Dispelling Relationship Rumors
"In the late '90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne."
A wise person once asked an important question: Think about the messiest person you know. Is it a man? This question continues to arise in the entertainment industry as men are typically at the center of messy rumors. From Pardison Fontaine claiming Megan Thee Stallion had liposuction to Drake revealing he and SZA had a romantic past, these men have become quite chatty.
Unfortunately, it appears that Brandy is the latest celebrity to get caught up in some mess. While the “Vocal Bible” is typically not mentioned in celebrity drama, it appears her name has been brought up in connection with past romantic flings. After Shyne appeared on Cam’ron, Mase, and Treasure Wilson’s podcast, It Is What It Is, folks have questions. What happened between Brandy and Shyne? Here’s what we know.
What happened between Brandy and Shyne?
According to Shyne, he says that he and Brandy were a thing back in the day. During his appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast on March 16, 2026, the men discussed Brandy amid allegations of overlapping relationships and it was quite inappropriate.
”I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special,” Mase said.
Shyne was aligned with Mase’s account and even shared that he had a fling with Brandy.
“No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP,” Shyne shared. “I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy’s as well. But I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special.”
Interestingly, Shyne shared that he considered Brandy to be his “dream girl.”
After the interview was shared, Shyne also took to Instagram to double down on his claims. While doing so, he also threw a dig at Brandy, since he used her brother, Ray J’s, song, “I Hit It First.”
Naturally, Ray J learned about the interview and was rightfully upset. In a Tuesday, March 17, 2026, livestream, Ray J had a lot to get off his chest.
"All three of y'all are like the three stooges," Ray said. "F--k all y'all [n-word]. “I’ll bend y’all [n-word] over and hit it from the back. ... I will not tolerate it, and neither will L.A. I’m talking all of Los Angeles."
Brandy has clapped back regarding the allegation made on the ‘It Is What It Is’ podcast.
The Vocal Bible has spoken! In a March 18, 2026, post, Brandy took a moment to dispel the rumors and promote her upcoming memoir, Phases.
"In the late '90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne," Brandy wrote. "In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20 years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews."
She concluded her message by saying this is why she’s sharing her truth through her memoir.
“I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false,” she said. “But when I do decide to stand up for myself, I handle things on my own.”
Brandy also shared that while she appreciates her brother standing up for her, she “doesn’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and has not asked him to defend me in any form.”
Although Ray J, Cam’ron, and Mase have traded blows online, it appears that the bashing has ceased for now. However, there’s no telling if the beef will be reignited.