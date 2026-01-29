Ray J Said He Has Less Than a Year To Live Following a Devastating Health Diagnosis
The "One Wish" singer said his condition was a result of his past abuse of drugs and alcohol.
While the world met him as Brandy's little brother, Ray J has managed to make a name for himself outside of his famous pedigree. The singer and actor has done so by dominating othe industries, including the world of reality TV and entrepreneurship. Ray J has also shared his personal life with the world, from his family drama to his legal and domestic battles with his exes, including his estranged wife, Princess Love, and his infamous ex, Kim Kardashian.
In January 2026, Ray J revealed a deeply personal update to his fans. He shared that his health had declined to the point he didn't believe he would make it to 2027. So, what's wrong with Ray J? Here's the scoop.
What's wrong with Ray J?
Ray J took to social media in January 2026 and declared that he didn't have much more time to live. In one post, the "One Wish" singer said 2027 was a "wrap" for him, as he didn't think he had much time left outside of the new year. As his post continued, Ray J's friend came into frame and assured him multiple times that he would live long enough to see his kids, Melody, and Epik, grow up and have kids of their own. Ray J, however, was doubtful and said the thought of not being around to see them age "took me down" and "made me realize I need to change my ways of living."
Is Ray J on drugs?
While discussing his health concerns, Ray J said his past drug use may have been what led to his diagnosis. Although he didn't share whether he was on any drugs since getting diagnosed, he said his substance use was too extensive for his body to handle.
"I f---ed up," Ray J explained. "I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big, so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs — but I couldn't. It curved my time here."
The singer added that he routinely drank "four or five bottles" a day and thought he was "undestructable" because he managed to survive it all. According to The Root, Ray J has been linked to heavy drug use in the past and has long been rumored to have indulged in drugs with the late Whitney Houston, before her 2012 death. Ray debunked the rumor in a July 2025 interview with Cam Newton, stating he only started using heavy drugs after the singer passed away.
Ray J revealed he has heart failure and was prescribed eight heart medications.
Ray also shared in his video that his doctors were doing everything in their power to keep him alive. He said he was told that his heart had turned black and was only beating at 60 percent. Ray then said his doctors have prescribed him eight medications that treat the heart, including the cholesterol medication Lipitor, Jardiance, and Entresto. He added that his doctors also told him to prepare for a pacemaker or a defibrillator, though they wouldn't know more until they ran more tests.
Ray told his fans that, while waiting for more tests, he was told not to drink or smoke during the 14-day waiting period for him to have more tests ran. He said in his post that he was trying his best to avoid substances, and said he was exploring getting a second opinion in Haiti, despite the country being in unrest, stating he believes the country has professionals who cure heart disease.
"If I come out of this, I'll be stronger and a better person," he declared.