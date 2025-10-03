Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Paid Him $6 Million in Hush Money Amid Lawsuit — Did She? The "Wait a Minute" singer brought receipts. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 3 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

During a live stream on Twitch, Ray J claimed that his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, paid him $6 million in hush money. The admission was in response to his ex and her mother, Kris Jenner, filing a defamation lawsuit against the "One Wish" singer. The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 1, per the Associated Press. Fans thought the lawsuit may be in connection with the 2007 sex tape that the ex-couple made, which Ray J later claimed Kris leaked so Kim would be famous.

Ray J said in the documentary TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial that racketeering charges against Kim and Kris "would be appropriate." Diddy was found not guilty of "racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking," per the DOJ, after he was tried for bringing prostitutes across state lines for sex parties, and Ray J said of the Kardashians, "If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

Did Kim Kardashian pay Ray J $6 million in hush money?

During a live stream with Chrisean Roc in late September, he claimed that he was helping the feds build a RICO case against his ex and her mother. "The feds is coming," he claimed. The Kardashians' lawyer, Alex Spiro, filed the defamation lawsuit against Ray while claiming that he was "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

After the Kardashians filed the defamation lawsuit against Ray J, he went on Twitch on Oct. 2 and doubled down on his claims, per HotNewHipHop. "These b---hes already paid me $5 million, and they tryna make me a slave,” said Ray J. "I got all the proof. This is you telling me, ‘Please don’t tell nobody.’ You going to jail. This is bribery.” Ray J also showed the legal documents proving he was paid $6 million in four installments.

"Respondent Kardashian will pay to Claimant Ray J the total sum of Six Million United States Dollars ($6,000,000.00 USD) (the 'Settlement Amount.' Respondent Kardashian will pay the Settlement Amount in the following manner," read the document. "Within thirty (30) calendar days of the Effective Date provided receipt of items (a) and (b) below, Respondent Kardashian will pay Claimant Ray J the sum of Three Million United States Dollars ($3,000,000.00 USD) (the 'First Payment')."

Ray J just went live on Twitch, claiming that Kim Kardashian paid him $6 million in 2023 as hush money



This comes after Kim and Kris Jenner sued him for defamation over his claim that he was working with the feds on a RICO case against their family pic.twitter.com/1tNxnHV1IV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 2, 2025

"On or before April 1, 2024, Respondent Kardashian will pay Claimant Ray J the sum of One Million United States Dollars (S1,000,000.00 USD) (the 'Second Payment')," the document continued. "On or before April 1, 2025, Respondent Kardashian will pay Claimant Ray J the sum of One Million United States Dollars (S1,000,000.00 USD) (the 'Third Payment'); and On or before April 1, 2026, Respondent Kardashian will pay Claimant Ray J the sum of One Million United States Dollars (S1,000,000.00 USD)."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed they’re being investigated for RICO, saying it’s worse than Diddy’s case



(via: TMZ) pic.twitter.com/1cdhGnkaO9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2025

Ray J also claimed that Kris Jenner made him and Kim make another sex tape, better than the one he and Kim made together. “Kris, you told me what to do," he said. "You made me shoot another dirty sex tape with your daughter, and you made me do dirty things. You keep pressing me every year, and I don’t wanna take this s--t no more. I don’t wanna take y’all f--king money. The arbitration s--t is out the door, bro. What are you doing? This is hush money from a lie that you created.”