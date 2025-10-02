‘The Kardashians’ Season 7 Uncovers Truth About Hit on Kim Kardashian 'The Kardashians' Season 7 hits Hulu on Oct. 23, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 2 2025, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

If you thought you’d seen peak Kardashian drama, think again — because the Season 7 trailer of The Kardashians dropped a jaw-dropping claim: Kim Kardashian says someone close to her tried to take her out. And no, that’s not some over-the-top metaphor. We're talking private investigators, sirens, and a full-on “someone put a hit on me” confession.

The internet is still trying to make sense of it all. Who put a hit on Kim Kardashian? That’s the question everyone wants answered in Season 7 of the Hulu reality TV series.

The question of who put a hit on Kim Kardashian leaves fans stunned and spiraling.

In the trailer for The Kardashians Season 7, Kim calmly reveals, “I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.” Immediately after that shocking line, the scene cuts to flashing sirens and the sound of police entering the family’s home. Kendall Jenner’s voiceover says, “Everyone’s kind of on edge,” while Kylie Jenner, in a separate scene, shares that she heard footsteps walking into her room.

It doesn’t stop there. In a teary confessional, Kim says, “I’m terrified out of my mind,” before adding, “I’m happy it’s over.” This family has given us no shortage of drama over the years, but this is different. This isn’t tabloid gossip or a social media spat. This sounds like a real-life threat with serious consequences, and fans are scrambling to figure out what exactly happened behind the scenes.

Kim’s life has been filled with public hate — but this feels much darker.

Now, Kim has been the internet’s favorite target for over a decade. From critiques of her outfits and business deals to full-blown moral outrage over her every move, she’s been dragged for just about everything. But putting out a hit on her life takes things too far.

The fact that Kim said it came from someone “extremely close” makes it even worse. Was it a friend? A former staffer? A family member? An ex? She doesn't say. But that one sentence has unleashed a tidal wave of speculation, with fans piecing together every past feud and awkward moment from the last few seasons trying to connect the dots. And so far? No one has a clear answer.

Some fans suspect Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, though it remains speculation.

While Kim doesn’t name names in the trailer, that hasn’t stopped the internet from jumping straight into theory mode. And one name that came up almost immediately? Kanye West. According to Page Six, back in 2022, Kanye posted on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Kim was telling people he tried to put a hit out on her. That post went viral at the time and left fans seriously concerned.

Now that Kim is saying someone close allegedly tried to have her harmed, some viewers are connecting the dots and wondering if Kanye might be the person she’s referring to. Given their highly public and often volatile history, it’s not the wildest leap. Still, until Season 7 airs and Kim actually names the person, it’s all just speculation.

At this point, the identity of the person Kim is referring to remains a total mystery. The only clue is that it’s someone described as being “extremely close” to her — whatever that means in the Kardashian world. What’s clear is that Kim is still processing what happened, and the trailer makes it sound like this storyline will play a major role in the new season.