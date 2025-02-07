Rob Kardashian Has Tried Out a Few Different Business Ventures Over the Years Rob Kardashian is not part of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 7 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@robkardashianofficial

Although there was once a time when all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family made regular appearances together on reality TV, those days are long gone. Youngest Kardashian sibling Rob Kardashian made the decision not to be part of The Kardashians on Hulu and he is mostly out of the public eye. But since he made that decision, has Rob Kardashian's net worth suffered at all?

He might not be on reality TV anymore, and he might prefer to keep more of his life private than all of his sisters, both Kardashian and Jenner, but he is still pretty well off. And he has dipped his toes in various business ventures over the years to both keep himself busy and bring in some money for himself and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he co-parents with his ex, Blac Chyna.

What is Rob Kardashian's net worth?

He hasn't been on reality TV in years, and he is now known for being more private than ever, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob's net worth is $10 million. He was on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years, and he joined Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom on their spinoff, Khloé & Lamar. He also starred in the short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna.

Outside of reality TV, Rob has tried to make money with different business opportunities. There was a time when Rob was heavily into his line of luxury socks, Arthur George. While he is still named as the designer behind the brand, he reportedly sold half of the company to his mom Kris Jenner. He also helped manage the pop group BG5 with Kris. And he had his own Exotic Pop drink for a while too.

What house does Rob Kardashian own?

While Rob isn't on The Kardashians with his sisters and mom, he is still part of their lives. He occasionally shares Instagram posts about Kris or his sisters and his daughter Dream is close to her cousins. Rob even lives in Kris's former mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. According to The U.S. Sun, Rob took out a loan to purchase the home from his mother.

