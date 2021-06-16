Fans Are Confused About Khloé Kardashian Calling out Kourtney on the 'KUWTK' Reunion

Keeping up With the Kardashians is officially over after 20 seasons. Over the years, viewers tuned in to see the highs and lows of one of America’s most famous families. From sex tape scandals, cheating rumors, marriages, and more, the Kardashian-Jenner clan provided us with a lot of laughs and tears during their reign on television.

And the most natural way to depart from the reality television world is to hash it out via a reunion . The family has come together to discuss their 20-season run along with answering questions. However, it appears that the family is calling one another out — in particular, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian . Now it has left viewers wondering if the two sisters are feuding. Read on to get the full scoop.

Khloé called out Kourtney for not sharing her love life on later seasons of ‘KUWTK.’

Whether you’re a die-hard KUWTK fan or have steered away from the show over the years, you’re likely aware of the issues the family has faced. And while they all have shared intimate details about their lives with the world, Khloé has called out Kourtney for holding back.

In a clip from the two-part reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up past remarks Khloé made about family members not sharing their personal lives in later seasons of the show. Andy then asked her if she felt like she carried the show in the past few seasons.

“I mean there’s been times that I think maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott in the beginning, so much was about them, but maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other people’s lives,” Khloé told Andy. She mentioned that she and Kim have talked about feeling that they "give so much, and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too." She added: "If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that's when it's unfair. But if there's really nothing else going on in someone's life, what are they supposed to share?"

Source: E!

Andy asked if there is someone or an instance she could pinpoint of someone on the show holding back, and Khloé mentioned Kourtney. "I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott and it made her not want to share future dating relationships,” Khloé told Andy. “We weren’t even allowed to talk about it. We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention, even though there’s paparazzi photos, so we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

A stoic Kourtney listened to what Khloé had to say, but fans felt that there may be some tension between the two sisters because of it. After all, Kourtney has had some issues with her sisters in the past due to things that have been said.