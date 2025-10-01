Here's What Ray J Said About Kim Kardashian That Prompted Her Lawsuit Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against the rapper. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 1 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

"I Hit It First" singer Ray J is in the news after he made a claim about his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The former couple is well-known for their infamous 2007 sex tape. Kardashian has filed a defamation lawsuit against her former paramour, per TMZ, and fans are wondering if it has anything to do with the pornographic video.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J has made claims in the past about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, purposely leaking the sex tape to bring the reality TV star fame. So, is her defamation lawsuit related to the sex tape? What exactly did Ray J say?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Ray J say about Kim Kardashian that prompted her lawsuit?

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner reportedly filed the defamation lawsuit due to what Ray J said in the 2025 documentary, TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial. Diddy was tried and found not guilty of "racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking racketeering," per the DOJ. In the documentary, the "I Don't Care" artist claimed that Kim and her mother should have racketeering charges against them.

"Racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate," he said, per Page Six. "If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it." Ray J also said in a livestream with Chrisean Roc that he was helping the federal government build a RICO case against Kim and Kris.

Article continues below advertisement

"The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kim and Kris is about to be crazy," he said. "I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day, I’m gonna say a lot of s--t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now — The feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it."

Ray J claims during a livestream with Chrisean Rock that he will bring a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.



"This federal RICO I'm ’bout to drop on Kris and Kim is ’bout to be crazy... It's worse than Diddy." pic.twitter.com/aJwSXwhfGh — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 26, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit was filed by the reality TV stars' lawyer, Alex Spiro, and it claims that Ray J is still hung up on Kim. "Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain," read the document.

"No such federal investigation exists. No law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charged against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner, and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations." Alex Spiro also gave a statement to Page Six. "Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise, but this false and serious allegation left no choice."

Article continues below advertisement

According to US Weekly, Kim and Ray J's sex video was made while they were on vacation in Mexico, and Kim later sued the company that leaked the tape, Vivid Entertainment, for $5 million to get the rights to the video. After Kris Jenner denied she'd leaked the tape back in 2022, Ray J took to Instagram. “YOU f--ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” he wrote.

My s€x tape with Kim paved the way for OnlyFans because 'more people would be going to college' if it weren't for our s€x tape -- Kim Kardashian's ex, Ray J pic.twitter.com/tANJZ4IYWK — Naija (@Naija_PR) June 6, 2024