What Happened to Kate Gosselin? Reality Star Opens up About Her Health After Accident

Kate Gosselin was once a household name thanks to Jon & Kate Plus 8, a show that gave viewers a peek into the chaotic beauty of raising sextuplets and twins. Years after leaving reality TV, Kate stepped away from the spotlight, making rare appearances that left fans curious about her life today.

Kate Gosselin was once a household name thanks to Jon & Kate Plus 8, a show that gave viewers a peek into the chaotic beauty of raising sextuplets and twins. Years after leaving reality TV, Kate stepped away from the spotlight, making rare appearances that left fans curious about her life today.

So, what happened to Kate Gosselin, exactly? In her TikTok updates, the former reality star explained that a freak moment at home turned serious fast. She described a sudden, high-speed impact, an ER visit, and a surgery doctors called “life-altering.” The details, and what comes next, are worth unpacking.

What happened to Kate Gosselin?

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, Kate went live on TikTok to explain what happened and why she previously posted from the hospital asking for prayers. She and her boyfriend Steve took their two German shepherd dogs for a walk and out to play. Steve threw the ball, and the dog came running for it "at the absolute speed of light, and I stepped the wrong way. I tried to get out of the way, and she ran into the side of my leg, my knee, at top speed."

Kate said he heard a noise and “the pain was so bad I just crumbled on the ground.” When she tried to stand, she said she "felt stuff move in my leg and I freaked out. I kept waiting for the pain to wear off or dial down, and it never did." She went to urgent care and was then admitted to the hospital. She said she has a tibial plateau fracture that required surgery with plates and pins in her leg. She said the surgeon told her, "This is one of those things that is a life-altering event."

Kate said her surgery lasted three hours and she was put on five pain medicines as her surgery was a "top three most painful surgery." She continued to post updates in the form of TikTok videos throughout her hospital stay. She posted a TikTok being released from the hospital on Oct. 2, 2025, and said she was looking forward to going home. She ordered a recliner so she was able to sit up more easily at home and said, "I guess I'm 80, I don't know, I'm only 50, but I have my first recliner."

@kate.gosselin Live from the hospital tonight at 8:30 pm EST . And for the record, my nasal cannula is actually a nasal canial, not earphones! 🤣 just call me Hospital Bobette 🤣🤣🤣 (if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry… again!) see you tonight! ♬ original sound - kate.gosselin Source: TikTok/@kate.gosselin

The accident means Kate faces a long and difficult recovery.

Tibial plateau fractures often require non-weight-bearing periods, physical therapy, and follow-ups to monitor hardware and healing. While everyone’s timeline is different, Kate’s acknowledgement that it's “life-altering” signals she’s bracing for patience and rehab, not a quick bounce-back.

Once home, she posted an update on TikTok letting fans know how she was doing. She said while she had an amazing first night at home, it was "all sinking in how helpless I am. It's making me think back to, what, over 21 years ago when I was on bed rest. I never thought I would see myself here again." According to HowStuffWorks, Kate was on bed rest from 23 weeks when she was pregnant with the sextuplets, so she's no stranger to this feeling.